January got off to a hot start on Channel Futures as you, our loyal audience, returned with a vengeance after the holidays to get caught up on anything you missed and what you should expect for the new year.

Looking forward was one theme, as you dove headfirst into your peers' predictions for the technology advisor channel in 2024, as well as what our colleagues at Omdia expect to see over the next several months throughout the channel.

Meantime, vendors at companies doing business in the channel also were looking forward, but not to the benefit of their employees, particularly those in sales − including many in the channel − who got pink slips to start 2024. No fewer than four articles about job cuts cracked our top 20 this month.

Also popular on Channel Futures in January were the ongoing saga over Broadcom axing VMware's partner program and the recently announced HPE acquisition of Juniper Networks that will have huge ramifications for our industry.

What was No. 1 for January? See our slideshow above to find out.