Sponsored By

2024 Technology Advisor Predictions: The Evolution of Professionalization8 Technology Advisor (Agent) Predictions for 2024

Technology advisor (TA) firms will play a bigger role for their customers and suppliers in 2024.

James Anderson

December 28, 2023

8 Slides
Technology Advisor Predictions for 2024

Tech advisors (TAs), colloquially known as agents for their commission-based channel partner model, stayed the course through a challenging macroeconomic year. Despite financial tightening at many of their vendor partners, TAs expanded their headcounts and reported confidence in the health of their industry in 2023.

Moreover, the industry saw a series of new entrants into the space, replacing a generation of advisors who had sold their businesses in recent years. The carrier-to-agent pipeline is no longer the exclusive pathway into the channel. IT leaders from the customer side and direct sales leaders from a variety of IT vendors have joined or started agencies — a powerful validation of the model's influence.

Channel Futures forecasts an evolution of technology advisors in 2024 as increased transparency and oversight enters the space. Our seventh of eight predictions anticipates that TAs will undergo a process of increased professionalization. Some of this professionalization will occur of their own accord and some of it will come from outside prodding.

Leading up to 2023, Channel Futures predicted increased channel conflict, MDF rationalization and partner certifications, among other forecasts. Some of those predictions came true, others flopped and still others have yet to be realized.

Channel Futures asked sources at the partner, distributor and supplier levels of the TA channel about what they think is coming down the pipe in 2024.

Scroll through the eight images above to see predictions about the coming year.

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified