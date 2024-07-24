More than 4,000 MSPs Using Kaseya 365, Company Says

Kaseya announced on Wednesday that thousands of MSPs adopted its newly released subscription service within the first three months of its release.

Kaseya 365, which the company announced in April, has already been used by four thousand MSPs since its launch and is helping secure more than five million endpoints. The company also claims that it is helping its customers gain a financial and operational advantage over their peers.

Kaseya's Fred Voccola

“When we built Kaseya 365, we knew it had to be simple, efficient and affordable to have the impact we wanted for customers,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “The swift adoption we’ve seen proves there was a desperate need for this kind of model, and we’re thrilled with how quickly we have delivered real value to the MSP community. We said we were going to flip the industry on its head, and we did. Better yet, this is only the beginning.”

Kaseya 365: A Partner Perspective

Keystone Solutions' Richard King

Other partners have confirmed the product's benefits for them.

"Through the adoption of the Kaseya 365 platform, KeyStone Solutions is expecting to see savings of approximately 25-30% in the first year," Richard King, chief strategy officer at KeyStone told Channel Futures. "For KeyStone Solutions, an equally large factor is that the platform is integrated and seamless. Our technicians are working from a single sign-on source and no longer have to jump between platforms from different vendors. As such, we are able to control security levels and platform access per technician, which also strengthens our security stance as it applies to our SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation."

Related:Kaseya Blown Away by MSP Response to Kaseya 365

Moreover, the savings have not come at the cost of quality, King said.

"The services in the Kaseya package are comparable to those we were aligned with. We see no degradation of services to the customer, thus making it a win (KeyStone), win (Customer), win (Kaseya) product," he said.

The Kaseya 365 subscription bundles multiple technologies: remote monitoring and management (RMM), antivirus protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed detection and response (MDR), patch management, ransomware rollback and endpoint backup. In addition, 20 "core automations" assist in workflow efficiency.

Voccola told Channel Futures in a recent podcast that Kaseya 365 came into existence to solve the problem of low profit margins in the MSP space. He said the average MSPs a profit of between 8-12%. That's significantly lower than the other three main types of business service providers: legal, marketing and financial. That disparity is partly because of how MSPs must continually stretch themselves to handle new technologies, especially cybersecurity, Voccola said. And while they perform a job that is more complex than other types of business service provider, they're getting far less profit for it, he said.

Related:Link Between Customer Satisfaction and MSP Profitability May Not Be What You Think

"Our purpose for being a company is to provide a platform for MSPs that allows them to change the unit economics of their business so their profit margins can be equal to, if not better, than the other business service providers that aren't providing the same level of value to their customers," he said.