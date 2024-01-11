Carbon Black, now owned by Broadcom, is assuring its partners that its partner program isn’t going anywhere.

Jason Rolleston, Carbon Black’s vice president and general manager, sent a letter to partners addressing concerns with the way Broadcom is handling VMWare partnerships. Broadcom is terminating VMware partner programs. It will transition all VMware partner programs to the by-invitation-only Broadcom Advantage Partner Program.

In addition, Broadcom is planning to sell VMware’s end-user computing (EUC) and Carbon Black businesses.

Carbon Black's Jason Rolleston

“With news that Broadcom intends to divest, Carbon Black is operating increasingly independently from both Broadcom and VMware as we build for continued and sustained growth,” Rolleston said. “We understand that there is a lot of uncertainty at this time and want to assure all of Carbon Black’s trusted partners that the status of our partnerships are not in question. The Carbon Black partner program will continue and you are an integral part of it."

Carbon Black’s ongoing goal is to drive innovation and help partners solve the challenges their customers face with detection and response solutions that protect business from evolving cyber threats, he said.

“We know partnerships are built on trust, and would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to you for being on the journey with us,” Rollenston said.

What Carbon Black Has in Store For Partners

Carbon Black is developing a new partner program that focuses on its partner and customer needs, and the best practices specific to the cybersecurity market. The overall design goals of the program are to focus on collaboration, transactional ease and supporting continued partner scale.

“We’re launching our own dedicated partner portal to simplify the deal registration process, provide access to sales and marketing tools, offer enhanced training and onboarding, and avail relevant data and analytics to track performance,” Rollenston said. “Updates will be detailed in our dedicated partner newsletter launching soon.”

No-cost sales training and technical support are also coming for partners, he said.

“We know the best way to support your growth is to arm you with the latest knowledge and improve customer confidence,” Rolleston said. “That’s why we’ll be offering Carbon Black training to all partners at no cost to ensure teams have the right tools in place to strengthen their security defenses.”

Carbon Black is working closely with its partners to ensure its partner program and curriculum meets their unique needs and provides the level of support they deserve, the company said. Partners have expressed interest in increasing competency in Carbon Black App Control, Host-Based Firewall and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), as well as Carbon Black containers. Based on these specific requests from partners, Carbon Black launched webinars around each of them with the Carbon Black containers webinar on Jan. 23.

