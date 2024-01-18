CDW layoffs reportedly have taken place this week, including cuts at the project manager level.

CDW isn’t commenting, but a partner notified us about the cuts. In addition, there’s plenty of chatter about the layoffs on TheLayoff.com.

One employee had this to say:

“Bit shocking they did this. They laid off my manager who is a senior guy and my whole project is like his brainchild. Not sure of our future now. Whole team [is] devastated after hearing the news.”

Another CDW worker said so far there hasn't been “clear communication on rationale other than economy.”

“The tips on how not to get fired [posted on TheLayoff.com] are pretty spot on. Do good at your job, network with key players and bread-winners, don't be a target with a high salary or asking for promotions. Sadly this is not a season of getting the most recognition for your hard work. This is a season of keeping a job," the poster wrote.

Anyone Can Be Targeted

However, another worker who was laid off said the tips for not getting fired are “completely irrelevant.”

“Big companies do not see you as a person; they see you as a number. You may have an awesome team, a supportive manager and are good at your job, and there will always be a chance that someone that doesn’t even know you can and will pick you out to be removed. This is corporate America. You are not allowed to speak up, speak out or step out of line. Do it anyway. Corporations are not human, the people working for them are.”

And another said: “CDW is laying off project managers, too. One thought his meeting with a senior supervisor today was to transition to a better role and get a raise because he’s worked so hard and done so well, but he got laid off.”

And one worker said upper management remains "silent."

We last reported on CDW layoffs in April of last year after the company’s CEO said its first quarter was “a period of intensifying economic uncertainty.” One worker said those layoffs impacted 600-700 workers globally.

In its latest quarterly earnings for its third quarter of 2023, CDW reported a 9.4% decline in net sales compared to the year-ago quarter. That included a 12.3% decrease in corporate net sales, a 21.7% decrease in small business net sales, and a 15.4% decrease in net sales for CDW’s United Kingdom and Canada operations.