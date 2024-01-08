Sponsored By

In the rapidly evolving channel, IT vendors/suppliers and their channel partners must adapt to the latest trends together or fall individually.

January 8, 2024

Seven channel trends for 2024

Staying ahead of the curve is essential for success in the dynamic channel landscape. As we start the new year and a new era begins, several trends will forcefully steer the direction of the channel and present both challenges and opportunities for vendors and partners.

In 2024, the ultimate determinator of channel winners and losers will be vendors’ and partners’ ability to maintain current sales while capitalizing on the newest trends that will expand their customer base and revenue streams. To be successful, companies must understand the top trends and how their business will be affected by them, then design strategic plans to benefit from them

Scroll through the gallery above to see, based on insights and analysis from the Omdia 2024 Trends to Watch: Channel Ecosystem report, the seven key trends that will have the biggest impact on the success and failure of companies within the channel ecosystem are.

For help understanding how to capitalize on the latest channel trends, contact Omdia’s channel research and consulting team by email or visit our website.

About the Author(s)

Devan Adams

Devan Adams

Devan Adams is the principal analyst for Omdia’s channel research and consulting practice. He uses his expert analysis skills to provide market insights about key industry topics which will help channel suppliers and partners make actionable data-driven decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities.

At the onset of his career, Devan developed strong relationships with top channel partners for several years as a global product manager at Hewlett-Packard (HPE). Since then, he has spent more than 10 years as a lead analyst for high-growth markets within the IT sales channel ecosystem, including service providers (cloud and telco), data center infrastructure (hardware/ software) vendors, and enterprises.

