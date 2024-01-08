Sponsored By

Cloud Egress Fees Out the Door at Google Cloud, Broadcom Bids Adieu to VMware CampusCloud Egress Fees Out the Door at Google Cloud

In this week's cloud computing news roundup, we also have a look at Google Cloud's new AI GTM lead; Microsoft's Azure moves in the EU; and SAP’s cloud-first shifts.

Kelly Teal

January 11, 2024

5 Slides
Cloud egress fees end at Google Cloud

The days of burdensome cloud egress fees could be coming to an end. 

On Thursday, Google Cloud pulled no punches, saying it's eliminating the costs associated with leaving its cloud computing services.

The move, which is significant, puts the provider’s fellow hyperscalers on alert. After all, cloud egress fees have been a source of consternation and concern among channel partners and end users; the price of exiting a cloud platform goes sky-high after accounting for data transfer expenses, which, for a long time, organizations didn’t know to expect. Indeed, regulatory entities including the UK’s Ofcom have started investigating cloud egress fees. Google Cloud’s announcement could be a way to stay a step ahead of government pressure. We look at the details in the cloud computing news roundup above.

As part of that, we bring you another development at Google Cloud, this time around artificial intelligence. Find out who the world’s third-largest cloud computing provider has (re)hired to lead its go-to-market AI business.

From there, get the dirt, if you will, on Broadcom’s latest plans around the VMware acquisition. The chipmaker intends to sell significant portions of VMware’s real estate in California.

We wrap up with news from Microsoft around data sovereignty in the European Union, and a look at SAP’s executive shake-up as the vendor pursues its cloud computing ambitions with more vigor.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsEMEA

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified