The days of burdensome cloud egress fees could be coming to an end.

On Thursday, Google Cloud pulled no punches, saying it's eliminating the costs associated with leaving its cloud computing services.

The move, which is significant, puts the provider’s fellow hyperscalers on alert. After all, cloud egress fees have been a source of consternation and concern among channel partners and end users; the price of exiting a cloud platform goes sky-high after accounting for data transfer expenses, which, for a long time, organizations didn’t know to expect. Indeed, regulatory entities including the UK’s Ofcom have started investigating cloud egress fees. Google Cloud’s announcement could be a way to stay a step ahead of government pressure. We look at the details in the cloud computing news roundup above.

As part of that, we bring you another development at Google Cloud, this time around artificial intelligence. Find out who the world’s third-largest cloud computing provider has (re)hired to lead its go-to-market AI business.

From there, get the dirt, if you will, on Broadcom’s latest plans around the VMware acquisition. The chipmaker intends to sell significant portions of VMware’s real estate in California.

We wrap up with news from Microsoft around data sovereignty in the European Union, and a look at SAP’s executive shake-up as the vendor pursues its cloud computing ambitions with more vigor.