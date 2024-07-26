Hitachi Vantara, the data storage subsidiary of its parent company Hitachi, announced the general availability of its initial offerings under the Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI solutions and services

The company announced on Thursday the spectrum of Hitachi iQ products, including a partnership to offer NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification, which will ensure a product's compliance with performance and reliability standards.

“NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification not only tells you that this solution has met rigorous standards for reliability and performance, but it also represents a significant upgrade to handle the extensive bandwidth and speed required by today’s networks,”� said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer of Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi iQ is equipped to handle the most demanding AI workloads, helping our customers enjoy seamless, high-speed AI operations that keep them ahead of the curve.”

The iQ launch will also include the Hitachi Vantara AI Discovery Service, which will help customers identify the most valuable AI use cases, assess their data readiness, determine ROI, and create a roadmap for appropriate AI implementation.

“AI solutions require a combination of tools, technologies, platforms, and frameworks that facilitate model development, deployment, and management,” said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of global services at Hitachi Vantara. “By combining the industry expertise of Hitachi and Hitachi group company partners such as GlobalLogic with the Hitachi iQ solutions portfolio, the company offers a unique blend of infrastructure and services capabilities to provide the market with customized, industry-specific tools.”

Bolstering AI Infrastructure

Hitachi Vantara's interest in AI correlates with market gaps that they discovered in old data. The company released data in early July which identified that most SMBs do not know how to use generative AI effectively. Moreover, only 37% of IT professionals in an 800-person study thought their infrastructure was prepared support AI workloads.

“Enterprises are clearly jumping on the gen AI bandwagon, which is not surprising, but it’s also clear that the foundation for successful gen AI is not yet fully built to fit the purpose and its full potential cannot be realized,” Hitachi Vantara chief technology officer Ayman Abouelwafa said earlier this month. “Unlocking the true power of gen AI, however, requires a strong foundation with a robust and secure infrastructure that can handle the demands of this powerful technology.”

