Cloud Computing News & Updates

Welcome to our Cloud News & Updates page, designed for channel partners, advisors and tech vendors. Stay informed on the latest trends, services, and innovations in cloud technology. Explore breaking news, cloud market analysis and expert insights to empower your business and better serve your clients in the dynamic cloud computing landscape.

Ingram Micro One: Xvantage-AWS Cloud Marketplace integration
Distribution
Ingram Micro Integrates Xvantage with AWS Marketplace

The distributor is adding AWS to its digital experience platform, a deal that will help partners sell enterprise software.

byChristopher Hutton
Nov 7, 2024
1 Min Read
OpenText Secure Cloud enhancements for MSPs
Cybersecurity News
OpenText Packing MDR, Integrations, Cyber Warranty Into Secure Cloud
byCraig Galbraith
Nov 6, 2024
6 Slides
Adaptive Shield acquired by CrowdStrike
Mergers & Acquisitions
CrowdStrike Acquiring Israeli Startup Adaptive Shield
byEdward Gately
Nov 6, 2024
1 Min Read
VMware partners rejuvenated by Broadcom, company says
Channel Business
Broadcom: Changes Have 'Rejuvenated' VMware Partners
byKelly Teal
Nov 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Microsoft 365 management and Nerdio
Desktop & DaaS News
Nerdio Expands Beyond AVD to Full Microsoft 365 Management
byChristine Horton
Nov 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Lumen AI partnership with Google Cloud boosts network insights
Cloud Computing News & Updates
Lumen Teams with Google Cloud to Optimize Network Insight
byChristopher Hutton
Nov 5, 2024
1 Min Read
Broadcom partner program replaces VMware cloud program
SDN/SD-WAN Vendor & Market News
Broadcom Unveils Replacement for VMware VeloCloud Partner Program
Broadcom Unveils Replacement for VMware VeloCloud Partner Program
Nov 5, 2024
1 Min Read
byChristine Horton
Thoma Bravo, HIG buying CompTIA
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firms Thoma Bravo, H.I.G. Acquiring CompTIA
Private Equity Firms Thoma Bravo, H.I.G. Acquiring CompTIA
Nov 4, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
New Wasabi cloud storage SVP of global sales
People on the Move
Wasabi Technologies Appoints New SVP to Oversee Global Sales
Wasabi Technologies Appoints New SVP to Oversee Global Sales
Nov 4, 2024
1 Min Read
byChristopher Hutton
Oracle layoffs
Channel Business
More Oracle Layoffs Started Nov. 1, Cloud Unit Impacted
More Oracle Layoffs Started Nov. 1, Cloud Unit Impacted
Nov 3, 2024
1 Min Read
byKelly Teal
Cloud infrastructure services battle among Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure
Cloud Computing News & Updates
Cloud Fight: AWS Leads, But Azure, Google Cloud Tout Bigger Growth
Cloud Fight: AWS Leads, But Azure, Google Cloud Tout Bigger Growth
Nov 1, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
Cloud computing revenue great at AWS
Cloud Computing News & Updates
AWS Cloud Computing, Gen AI Fuel Amazon's Overall Numbers
AWS Cloud Computing, Gen AI Fuel Amazon’s Overall Numbers
Nov 1, 2024
1 Min Read
byKelly Teal
Dropbox layoffs
Channel Business
Latest Dropbox Layoffs Hitting More than 500 Workers
Latest Dropbox Layoffs Hitting More than 500 Workers
Oct 30, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
New channel leaders at 1Password, Thales and Cloudflare
People on the Move
Cloudflare, Thales, 1Password Add New Channel Leaders
Cloudflare, Thales, 1Password Add New Channel Leaders
Oct 30, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie speaks at DattoCon 2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
DattoCon: SaaS Alerts, Kaseya a 'Great Combo'
DattoCon: SaaS Alerts, Kaseya a 'Great Combo'
Oct 30, 2024
1 Min Read
byChristopher Hutton
Microsoft cloud revenue growth
Technologies
Microsoft Cloud Revenue Soars as Hyperscalers See AI Boost
Microsoft Cloud Revenue Soars as Hyperscalers See AI Boost
Oct 30, 2024
1 Min Read
byJames Anderson
Microsoft Azure cloud marketplace joins forces with IBM Apptio
Channel Business
Microsoft Azure Gets IBM's Apptio Product Portfolio
Microsoft Azure Gets IBM's Apptio Product Portfolio
Oct 29, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
Cisco AI solutions
AI Service Provider News
Cisco Doubles Down on AI with New Servers, 'AI PODs'
Cisco Doubles Down on AI with New Servers, 'AI PODs'
Oct 29, 2024
1 Min Read
byJames Anderson
Sumo Logic's Timm Hoyt
Cybersecurity News
The Gately Report: Sumo Logic Partners Benefiting from Int'l Expansion
The Gately Report: Sumo Logic Partners Benefiting from Int'l Expansion
Oct 28, 2024
9 Slides
byEdward Gately
Technologies
Vendors, Partners Rally Around AI PCs, Hybrid Cloud
Vendors, Partners Rally Around AI PCs, Hybrid Cloud
Oct 24, 2024
1 Min Read
byCraig Galbraith
gen ai app
Technologies
Box Simplifies Gen AI App Creation with AWS Partnership
Box Simplifies Gen AI App Creation with AWS Partnership
Oct 24, 2024
1 Min Read
byChristopher Hutton
AT&T Vmware lawsuit
Channel Business
VMware Hit With Temporary Restraining Order in AT&T Lawsuit
VMware Hit With Temporary Restraining Order in AT&T Lawsuit
Oct 23, 2024
1 Min Read
byKelly Teal
Leadership panel at Canalys Forum North America 2024
AI Service Provider News
AI Shines at Canalys Forum North America: Dell, Lenovo, HPE
AI Shines at Canalys Forum North America: Dell, Lenovo, HPE
Oct 23, 2024
9 Slides
byCraig Galbraith
2024's top DaaS providers
Desktop & DaaS News
CF20: 2024's 20 Top DaaS Providers — Citrix, Microsoft, AWS, More
CF20: 2024's 20 Top DaaS Providers — Citrix, Microsoft, AWS, More
Oct 23, 2024
20 Slides
byEdward Gately
Saviynt partner program
Cybersecurity News
Saviynt Partner Program Targets Clarity in Expansion
Saviynt Partner Program Targets Clarity in Expansion
Oct 22, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
Secure Cloud by OpenText
Cybersecurity News
OpenText Expands Secure Cloud Platform For MSPs
OpenText Expands Secure Cloud Platform For MSPs
Oct 22, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
2024 MSP 501 Cloud services leaders
Cloud Computing News & Updates
Best in Cloud Services: Competition, Growth Fuel the 2024 MSP 501
Best in Cloud Services: Competition, Growth Fuel the 2024 MSP 501
Oct 22, 2024
30 Slides
byDave Raffo, Craig Galbraith
Shareholder lawsuit against VMware ends in settlement
Regulation & Compliance
VMware Agrees to Pay More than $100 Million In Shareholder Lawsuit
VMware Agrees to Pay More than $100 Million In Shareholder Lawsuit
Oct 17, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
Are VMware users happy with Broadcom? Survey says ... yes.
Cloud Computing News & Updates
VMware Users Happy with Broadcom, Google Cloud Debuts Earnings Hub
VMware Users Happy with Broadcom, Google Cloud Debuts Earnings Hub
Oct 17, 2024
6 Slides
byKelly Teal
Windows 11 migration opportunities for channel partners
Desktop & DaaS News
Channel Partners and Windows 11 Migration: A Golden Opportunity
Channel Partners and Windows 11 Migration: A Golden Opportunity
Oct 17, 2024
1 Min Read
bySimon Townsend
New partner-first strategy from Okta
Cybersecurity News
Okta Unveils Partner-First Growth Strategy
Okta Unveils Partner-First Growth Strategy
Oct 16, 2024
1 Min Read
byEdward Gately
Pax8 Beyond EMEA 2024
Channel Sales & Marketing
Pax8 Beyond EMEA: MSPs Welcome European Spotlight
Pax8 Beyond EMEA: MSPs Welcome European Spotlight
Oct 16, 2024
1 Min Read
byChristine Horton
AWS' Ruba Borno on AI, cloud computing, partners, more
Cloud Computing News & Updates
AWS' Ruba Borno: Gen AI, Other Cloud Computing News
AWS’ Ruba Borno: Gen AI, Other Cloud Computing News
Oct 15, 2024
6 Slides
byKelly Teal
AWS' Ruba Borno caught up in controversy over Palestine necklace
Cloud Computing News & Updates
AWS' Ruba Borno Palestine Necklace Ignites Ugly Backlash
AWS’ Ruba Borno Palestine Necklace Ignites Ugly Backlash
Oct 15, 2024
1 Min Read
byKelly Teal
Pax8's Scott Chasin
Cloud Computing News & Updates
Pax8 CEO: Legacy Distribution 'Asleep at the Wheel'
Pax8 CEO: Legacy Distribution ‘Asleep at the Wheel’
Oct 14, 2024
5 Slides
byChristine Horton
