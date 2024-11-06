Cloud Computing News & Updates
Welcome to our Cloud News & Updates page, designed for channel partners, advisors and tech vendors. Stay informed on the latest trends, services, and innovations in cloud technology. Explore breaking news, cloud market analysis and expert insights to empower your business and better serve your clients in the dynamic cloud computing landscape.
Ingram Micro One: Xvantage-AWS Cloud Marketplace integrationDistribution
Ingram Micro Integrates Xvantage with AWS MarketplaceIngram Micro Integrates Xvantage with AWS Marketplace
The distributor is adding AWS to its digital experience platform, a deal that will help partners sell enterprise software.
Galleries
OpenText Packing MDR, Integrations, Cyber Warranty Into Secure CloudNov 6, 2024|6 Slides
IT Nation Connect: New ConnectWise Cybersecurity Offerings for MSPsNov 6, 2024|6 Slides
October's Top 20 Channel Stories: Lawsuits, FBI Raids, LayoffsNov 5, 2024|20 Slides
Channel Futures' Top EMEA Channel Leaders for 2024Nov 5, 2024|15 Slides
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.REGISTER NOW