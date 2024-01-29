January was a huge month for new hires and promotions for companies doing business in the channel as many people started the new year in new roles and with new employers. That means we have a feast for you in this edition − a whopping 71 "people movers" − from the traditional IT and telecom channels, as well as cloud, cybersecurity and more.

Take IT giant Dell, for instance, which named a longtime company exec with experience on the EMC side of the business, to take over as chief partner officer.

Then there's a veteran of the Verizon partner program taking on a big new role at Apple, which seems to signal a bigger leap into the channel for the mobile-device giant.

There were plenty more channel leaders announcing their new roles last month, including one at Fusion Connect and another at Avaya.

See our slideshow above for the moving and shaking last month in the HR departments at 60 companies that play in the channel. If you want to see the changes in near real-time, Channel Futures has a page dedicated to Channel People on the move. It's here.