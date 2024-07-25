United Kingdom-based Gamma is looking to further its managed service provider (MSP) value proposition across the European continent, announcing the acquisition of one of Cisco's leading Europe-based enterprise contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) partners, BrightCloud Group, citing "its expertise in CX transformation."

Cisco named BrightCloud Group a top global CCaaS partner in April 2023, and since then, it has been a part of a group of 17 strategic partners that make up the Cisco Webex Contact Center (WxCC) Success Program.

However, long before attaining that distinction, the duo strengthened their coalition for over a decade before securing recognition for its secure, fully-managed CCaaS solutions – hence Gamma's interest in the provider.

In a statement, Gamma wrote, "The acquisition is a further accelerator in Gamma’s key objective to become a leading managed service provider for enterprises across Europe looking to transform their communications estates."

Naturally, the acquisition additionally deepens Gamma’s ties to the unified communications giant, Cisco, and its MSP roots.

With Gamma now armed with new customer experience (CX) capabilities, Channel Futures set out to understand what Gamma's BrightCloud acquisition might mean for its wealth of channel partners who span the globe, as its voice services reach some 100 countries, including the United States.

Implications of Gamma-BrightCloud Acquisition

Gamma, with a hefty emphasis on managed services, has new superpowers on the CX front; Gamma will gain a plethora of fresh capabilities such as workforce management tools, a management portal, wallboards, callback, call/screen recording, quality management, live monitoring, a knowledge base, speech/performance analytics, and video/telepresence recording to name a few advanced functionalities it will inherit thanks to the recent acquisition.

Cavell Group's Finbarr Goode Begley

Finbarr Goode Begley, senior research analyst at Cavell Group, told Channel Futures that he expects to see more consolidation in the CX/MSP space.

"For the last few years, we have been predicting that the convergence of CCaaS into the broader ‘CX technology’ would make MSPs need to grow larger and more skilled to meet the demands of CX customers," Goode Begley said.

Goode Begley also remarked that soon it might not be enough to merely be a CCaaS-only player if you target big complex deployments.

"You need to be part of providers like Gamma who can do CX, communications, and more for customers, and this grows even more true when you add artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into the mix, as these require skills and expertise and a complex approach to data management and regulations," the analyst said.

