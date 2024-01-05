Technology vendors were working hard to revamp and fine-tune their partner organizations even as many of us were winding down for the holidays last month.

December's recap of top channel program changes includes providers of cybersecurity, networking and artificial intelligence. The partners that work with them run the full gamut, from agents to VARs to MSPs to systems integrators.

There's Broadcom, which teased increased reliance on channel partners and then brought the VMware partner program to an end.

File it more under the category of speculation than an actual announcement, but a recent piece by Channel Futures shed light on how Cisco might evolve its channel under the leadership of Microsoft alum Rodney Clark.

Then there's distributor TD Synnex, which launched a program that it said will add value for partners that want to sell and service Copilot.

Go through the 10 slides above to see what happened in the channel while you were gearing up for the holidays.

