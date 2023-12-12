Channel Futures' popular monthly feature, Channel People on the Move, returns in 2024 with more than three-dozen new hires and promotions announced in December. There's no slowing down in the channel!

They range from channel managers all the way up to CEOs who will make important decisions impacting partners.

Take 8x8, for instance, which named a new channel leader in Michelle Paitich. Microsoft named a new CISO, an ever-important role as cyber threats continue to escalate.

Pax8 has a Rob Rae; now the cloud marketplace has a Robb Reck.

RingCentral got a new CEO — same as the old CEO (a move that would make The Who proud).

Veeam, Commvault, Avant Communications, NICE and Sangoma are just a few more of the companies that made noteworthy hires we feature in the slideshow above.If you don't want to wait for our monthly recaps, you can see some of the top Channel People on the Move here 24/7.