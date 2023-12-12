Before we relegate 2023 to the annals of channel history and drop the ball for 2024, we need to look back on a year of evolution in technology, tech business and more specifically, the indirect sales channel.

The year started with grim news as big company after big company handed pink slips to employees as the economy threatened to worsen. While not all of those cuts had a big channel impact, there were those that cut channel leadership. 8x8 comes to mind, and later, Comcast Business, which went through a major restructuring.

M&A was still front and center for yet another year. No deal was bigger than Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, which took 18 months to clear all regulatory hurdles.

There were also acquisitions that didn't happen. They were only rumored, but sometimes that's all it takes to catch your eye.

Two big names in the channel, Avaya and GTT, got through bankruptcy, and according to most analysts, emerged in better shape than when they went in.

Those are just a handful of the stories you will read about in our top 20 countdown above. We assembled them based on a combination of online pageviews and results in our daily and weekly newsletters.