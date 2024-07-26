'We Moved Mountains:' Tech Advisors Share Favorite Client Wins
Advisors, also known as agents, share how they went above and beyond for their clients.
July 27, 2024
Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock
For Cynthia Ferrell of TeamKC Telecom, one painfully honest conversation with a customer changed the trajectory of a deal.
Ferrell, who founded the Kansas City-based consultancy in 2020, aided a large law firm in implementing Microsoft Teams. The client had previously purchased a Microsoft Team Direct Routing offering from a major carrier, but implementation had stalled. After a nearly a year of waiting, the migration to Teams still seemed far off in the horizon. As the company had been using this carrier for more than a decade, Ferrell said the IT team may have been reticent to turn to another vendor. But their complaints about the situation reached the ears of someone whom Ferrell had once worked with at Birch Telecom many years ago.
TeamKC Telecom's Cynthia Ferrell
Ferrell came aboard to investigate possible alternatives and concluded that the carrier was not interested in channel integration with her. Moreover, prospects of a completed deployment with that carrier seemed dismal.
With this knowledge she sought out other vendors and identified Call Tower's Operator Connect as a service that matched the customer's needs. Moreover, it would save the customer one-third of the cost for the previous carrier. Ferrell helped the law firm exit its old agreement and avoid early termination fees.
But it was in the deployment process that she and the client would need to overcome a key hurdle.
In the advisor world, the time from sale to deployment is a tenuous wait. Advisors are paid on monthly commissions by the supplier, but compensation doesn't start until after installation.
Similarly, time was a concern for this customer, Ferrell said. The IT team had been waiting for a successful Teams deployment for upwards of a year, and the C-suite was directing them to finish it by the end of the year.
But the project management process had hit a snag. The client needed to complete certain tasks dictated by the CallTower project manager, but it hadn't. The project had delayed by a month. In particular, Ferrell's point-of-contact at the customer needed to convey those tasks to his team, but not everything seemed to be getting through completely. He placed the blame on CallTower for the delay, but that was not accurate, Ferrell told him. The two held a "come-to-Jesus" meeting in which Ferrell came to fully understood the pressure the client and his team were facing.
"It was pretty tense, but I realized he was doing it out of fear for his job," Ferrell said. For her point-of-contact, the end-of-year deadline for deploying Teams might decide whether he would keep his job. And in such a situation, it could be difficult to stake one's career in a supplier when another supplier has already failed you.
But Ferrell stressed that as a technology advisor, she had overseen dozens of projects like this one.
"Once I told him I have it under control, and that he needed to trust the CallTower project manager, everything went great. He just needed to relinquish the control, and trust the supplier," the told Channel Futures.
The implementation occurred on-time, the IT person kept his job, and Ferrell had established a long-term relationship with the company. Including her original point-of-contact.
"Now he’s super nice to me and has introduced me to other members of the IT team. In fact, they gave me the opportunity of renewing all 46 circuits for all their sites. Great team to work with," she said.
A key lesson she learned in the process? Her capability to work up-market, despite the small size of her agency.
"Don’t be afraid of a 'bigger' customer. They put their pants on one leg at a time too," she said.
D.C. area-based ARG approximately a decade ago undertook a customer project that helped the firm "springboard" into cloud and managed services.
"We were well established in the industry at that point with over 20 years of continuous growth, but most of our business was focused on internet, WAN and voice," CEO Mike Shonholz told Channel Futures. We had sold colocation, but less than 10% of our revenue was from cloud and security solutions.
ARG's Mike Shonholz
The opportunity came when a federal contractor approached Jason Assaly, who now serves as vice president of consulting for ARG (and then served as senior consultant). The contractor had recently brought in a new chief technology officer through an acquisition, and the chief technology officer had worked with ARG for years. But the new employer had impressed upon the CTO the need to build a cloud roadmap. Specifically, the client was asking "if we could help move their massive colocation-based environment to the cloud," Shonholz said.
The CTO and his team were feeling the pressure of a potential move, Shonholz said.
"The client had compliance requirements that were new demands on government contractors and few in the channel could deliver. There was real concern about security and job loss around moving to the cloud back then. The internal IT teams really leaned on what they knew and had experience around, building and managing their infrastructure themselves," he said.
Shonholz said ARG felt it possessed the sales engineering resources required to serve as a worthy guide.
The journey to the cloud would start with education. Specifically, Shonholz said it was laying out information about "possible approaches, change management, and risk factors."
"Before introducing suppliers, we focused on understanding requirements and building consensus. We went through our normal, thoughtful process of analyzing various deployment approaches, including refreshing existing servers and using a colocation facility, before guiding the client towards a cloud-based solution," he said.
Shonholz said ARG and the client determined that the client would have needed to hire new people in order to meet compliance and security requirements if it wanted to conduct the cloud migration on its own.
"We now had a complete picture to help build a comprehensive financial analysis to show differences in the approaches and normalized the cost components so that they could understand where the savings and optimization could lie in the cloud versus doing it themselves in a colo space," Shonholz said.
Then came supplier selection. Shonholz notes that at the time very few vendors met the FedRAMP compliance requirements that a federal contractor would need for migrating to the cloud.
"We identified the best suppliers that matched the client’s needs and went up against the Microsoft federal team," he said.
After ARG had negotiated a contract with the supplier, ARG's client experience team took the baton. Just as in TeamKC Telecom's case, setting and meeting expectations for project timelines and project managing the different stakeholders is key in the technology advisor business.
The client would add to its resource an outside attorney, who would work with ARG to check for risks in the migration process.
Ultimately the deal cleared all hurdles, totaling a $10.2 million engagement. It represented a key pivot in the customer's tech life cycle, but it also represented a pivot for ARG. Many technology advisors over the last decade have worked to shed the stereotype of being "telco-centric," meaning that they only sell connectivity- or voice-related offerings.
"Today, 60% of our sales are to organizations with over 500 employees and 75% of all new sales are 'aaS' (cloud, UC, CC, MSP and security services)," Shonholz told Channel Futures.
Ultimately the client engagement spelled many important lessons for ARG going forward.
"The project highlighted the importance of understanding the different stakeholders and engagement processes for cloud investments and critical applications. It emphasized the need to evolve our engagement and CX processes to document requirements and build more in-depth consulting deliverables for complex projects focusing on stakeholder identification and consensus building," he said. "We also updated our analysis deliverable for enterprise customers emphasizing comprehensive solution design and total cost of ownership analysis."
Catherine Behrenbrinker of Symplicity Communications said her team's customer win came from tenacity. The client in focus had said no to Behrenbrinker and Michigan-based Symplicity three times by the time the advisory firm was lining up another at-bat for a plain old telephone service (POTS) project. But it would need to beat three providers that were also angling for the deal.
Legacy copper-based POTS lines have proven a headache for businesses, as many of the carriers who originally provided them are increasing prices at an alarming rate in an effort to force migration and justify their costs of running copper facilities. Symplicity proposed using an aggregator who could consolidate the various bills from different POTS providers and offer more consistent per-line pricing. But Behrenbrinker said she didn't know how many invoices existed; nor did the client know its total number of POTS lines. Without critical data available, Symplicity offered to conduct a full inventory of the clients' invoices.
"My light bulb moment was, 'since they didn’t know how many POTS lines they had, maybe POTS line pricing wasn’t their issue?'" she said.
Symplicity's Catherine Behrenbrinker
She said client was skeptical that any revelation would emerge from the inventory, but liked the idea that Symplicity could calculate the impact of a different average POTS line price.
"I remember the client saying, 'I don’t think you’ll find anything; we’ve had a TEM provider for 10 years," she said. "Well – let me tell you: we found stuff. Lots of stuff, in fact. The next seven years, we moved mountains!"
Symplicity dove in to a treasure trove of 457 monthly invoices and uncovered several surprising findings.
The client was using about 1,600 POTS lines, but 400 were inactive.
"In fact, 2 POTS lines were connected to a building that had been closed for 29 years," she said.
Symplicity began a series of cost reduction projects.
"We corrected their AVPN [AT&T Virtual Private Network] pricing and saved them $100,000 per month by simply forcing the service provider to correct the invoice price to their contracted rate, and the savings kept going from there. We found OPX, ISDN BRI and DSL services that were not in use, but were invoicing," she said.
The number of monthly invoices has shrunk from 457 per month down to 30 in Symplicity's seven years as the client's technology expense management (TEM) provider. Moreover, the company's budget has reduced $17.1 million annually to $12 million.
What was the takeaway for Berhenbrinker and co.? She said her team's value stems from its "heavy lifting."
"Clients need us to review invoices and contracts and confirm the inventory on those invoices are correct. They don’t have the staff or time and it is confusing. Finding a way to add value to our clients and make them the hero of the story is what we pride our success on," she said. "Technology isn’t easy but it can be managed. With clients handling more tasks that they have time for, they are hungry for us to help make a positive different (and the cost savings is a great byproduct)."
For technology advisors and all channel partners, M&A at the client level can present new business opportunities. However, it can also cause partners to be displaced as a provider. The challenges can widen when IT decisionmakers unfamiliar with the partner take the helm of the combined company.
Florida-based TruPoint Communication Solutions and president John Berardi managed to thrive after a much larger player purchased their client.
TruPoint's John Berardi
TruPoint had been managing technology for a contact center company that employed about 100 agents. In addition to providing sourcing for contact center as a service (CCaaS), TruPoint also had advised on unified communications and network, benefiting from a positive rapport with various executives.
But now a national contact center company had bought the client, and a new IT team had come into town. TruPoint would need to prove its value.
"During the transition to the new IT/technology group, we were recognized as a trusted vendor for the acquired company, and when the IT director was in town to evaluate the current state of their technology, we were given the opportunity to present the inventory of services, configurations, and other details to the new organization," Berardi told Channel Futures.
The introduction went well, and TruPoint saw an opportunity to play a long-term role with the company. Namely, in guiding the company's technology roadmap as it integrated three different acquired businesses.
"We were able to move into the trusted advisor role, identified some pain points around the scale and support for their current platform and made some recommendations for improvement," Berardi said. "Over the following months, we maintained regular contact with the new IT decision-makers."
Eventually, the IT group needed a CCaaS platform that would enable its combined contact center. That totaled more than 500 agents, Berardi said. And TruPoint got the nod to run the purchasing process.
TruPoint was going from a contact center client of 100 or so seats to about 500 – a massive increase.
"Although we had experience in the contact center space at the time, we lacked the proper artifacts, processes and documentation for a project of that size," Berardi said. "So, we built the resources while in flight which enabled us to help the client contract a provider that was a well-suited to their needs and could grow with their business."
Years later, that customer has only continued to grow, Berardi said. Moreover, it has renewed for a second time with the CCaaS supplier that TruPoint sourced. Berardi noted that the vendor scaled its resources alongside the growth of the customer.
"A fellow business owner once remarked that certain clients push us to mature our businesses by consistently testing our limits," Berardi said. "While not our largest deal, I am particularly proud of this win because, at the time, the use case was outside our comfort zone, demanded rapid development of new skills and documentation, and most importantly, resulted in a positive outcome for the client and TruPoint."
A Teams Operator Connect deployment. A POTS aggregation engagement. An enterprise cloud migration. A contact center as a service (CCaaS) consultation.
These are just a handful of the different technology areas where channel partners in the advisor model have helped their customers. Channel Futures asked technology advisors about the client engagements they count among their proudest moments. Leaders from ARG, TeamKC Telecom, Symplicity Communications and TruPoint Communication Solutions shared stories of overcoming challenges, pushing themselves to grow and adapt, and cementing themselves as the trusted technology advisor for their customer.
What Are Tech Advisors?
In the eye of a technology supplier/vendor, tech advisors fit into the business model of an agent. After a partner sells technology to an end user, the vendor manages the tech and bills the end user. And like a sales person, they are compensated with a commission. But agents work with multiple suppliers, and most describe themselves as vendor-agnostic. In addition, they are paid with a residual monthly (evergreen) commission that lasts for the lifetime of the customer, which incentivizes them to refer a solution the end user will keep for a long time.
But, as their stories show, sales is only a component of an advisor's business. They consult for clients, audit invoices and inventories, vet vendors and platforms, project manage product implementation, oversee people and processes and skillfully navigate through the economic jigsaw puzzle of IT purchasing.
And what do tech advisors sell? The use cases highlight in this article demonstrate the wide range of offerings. Although the business model emerged in the telecommunications sector, vendors of various technologies have embraced an agent route to market. Notably, sybersecurity and software providers have joined internet service providers and communications providers in the advisor line card. Ultimately, the common denominator is that these companies offer technology that businesses consume in an as-a-service, op-ex model.
The tech advisors in the slide show offer a glimpse into the inner workings of their business model and paint a picture of the highs and lows that come with running a channel partner business.
