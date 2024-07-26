In the advisor world, the time from sale to deployment is a tenuous wait. Advisors are paid on monthly commissions by the supplier, but compensation doesn't start until after installation.

Similarly, time was a concern for this customer, Ferrell said. The IT team had been waiting for a successful Teams deployment for upwards of a year, and the C-suite was directing them to finish it by the end of the year.

But the project management process had hit a snag. The client needed to complete certain tasks dictated by the CallTower project manager, but it hadn't. The project had delayed by a month. In particular, Ferrell's point-of-contact at the customer needed to convey those tasks to his team, but not everything seemed to be getting through completely. He placed the blame on CallTower for the delay, but that was not accurate, Ferrell told him. The two held a "come-to-Jesus" meeting in which Ferrell came to fully understood the pressure the client and his team were facing.

"It was pretty tense, but I realized he was doing it out of fear for his job," Ferrell said. For her point-of-contact, the end-of-year deadline for deploying Teams might decide whether he would keep his job. And in such a situation, it could be difficult to stake one's career in a supplier when another supplier has already failed you.

But Ferrell stressed that as a technology advisor, she had overseen dozens of projects like this one.

"Once I told him I have it under control, and that he needed to trust the CallTower project manager, everything went great. He just needed to relinquish the control, and trust the supplier," the told Channel Futures.

The implementation occurred on-time, the IT person kept his job, and Ferrell had established a long-term relationship with the company. Including her original point-of-contact.

"Now he’s super nice to me and has introduced me to other members of the IT team. In fact, they gave me the opportunity of renewing all 46 circuits for all their sites. Great team to work with," she said.

A key lesson she learned in the process? Her capability to work up-market, despite the small size of her agency.

"Don’t be afraid of a 'bigger' customer. They put their pants on one leg at a time too," she said.