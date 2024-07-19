7 People of the Week at Microsoft, KnowBe4, Avaya

A channel marketing veteran is returning to Nextiva after two-and-a-half years elsewhere. MeiLee Langley announced on July 10 that she was rejoining the unified customer experience management platform to help revamp its marketing efforts.

One of her big plans includes the launch of a demand-generation agency that will provide channel partners new high-end demand generation services.

"Partners can take advantage of these to drive growth. That's everything from integrated campaigns to SEO to paid search, event management, content creation, etc.," Langley told Channel Futures. "I want this to be about the value the partner brings to the table, and the goal of doing so in an agency format is to make marketing manageable for the channel so they can pick the services they want and have a field marketing manager help them with things like measurement and optimization."

