Xerox partners will see more opportunities to increase sales and revenue as part of a new operating model and organizational structure.

That’s according to Jacques-Edouard Gueden, Xerox’s new chief channel and partner officer. He’s been with Xerox for more than 22 years and previously was executive vice president and president of EMEA.

In this role, Gueden leads Xerox’s indirect business, reporting to John Bruno, Xerox’s president and COO. This is a newly created position.

Xerox's Jacques-Edouard Gueden

Last week, Xerox announced the new operating model and organizational structure, which includes layoffs impacting more than 3,000 workers.

Improved Experience for Xerox Partners

“As we work to set Xerox up for long-term, profitable and sustainable growth, it was important for us to make our company easier to do business with, improving the experience for our network of global partners and their customers,” Gueden said. “As we move forward with our reinvention, we’re committed to increasing investment in a partner-enabled go-to-market model that supports clients in how they prefer to procure their print and digital solutions.”

Additionally, working closely with partners, Xerox will look to capture additional market share by increasing its reach, driving upstream value through digital services, and ensuring it has the right products, services and support model to meet expectations, he said.

“We will also improve the cost to serve and enhance profitability through this focus for both ourselves and our partners,” Gueden said.

The shift to a hybrid workforce is here to stay, with technology as the enabler to improve employee productivity and engagement, according to Xerox. Workers need help with unstructured data, documents and automating workflows. Xerox and its partners will lead in this category, embracing and directing change in response to how the world works.

Moving Upstream Into Digital Services

Xerox partners have the "right to win" in print, as well as in print-adjacent markets, including document and form digitization and workflow automation, the company said. With the focus of its current and future offerings and products, Xerox will help its partners to move upstream into digital services, enabling the capture of new revenue streams and driving higher client value, future-proofing its business.

In many locations, Xerox’s partner-led distribution model means its clients will work with local businesses that have a deeper understanding of market dynamics and can respond faster with more agility. By shifting to a more indirect versus direct approach, Xerox will be able to better serve its clients’ needs, the company said.

Moreover, Xerox said it’s redesigning how it works with partners, speeding up all the steps in its collaboration to win more business and deliver on its clients’ expectations.

In today’s world, the consumer-like experience is setting the tone. Velocity and relevance will drive partner success and Xerox success.