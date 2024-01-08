Sponsored By

10 New Tech Offerings: AppDirect, Google, N-Able, Zoom10 New Tech Offerings: AppDirect, Google, N-Able, Zoom

A new generative AI platform to rival ChatGPT?

James Anderson

January 12, 2024

10 Slides
New Tech Offerings

The latest product updates impacting the channel include a new Talkdesk CCaaS offering and the end of perpetual VMware licenses.

Welcome to the latest roundup of new tech offerings that channel partners can sell and leverage. This list contains big moves from leading IT and telecom vendors.

There's Google, which decided to make yet another large language model (LLM). There's Zoom, which deepened its contact center platform features with new integrations.

Then there are multiple providers, such as Cisco and AppDirect, that are layering generative AI into existing offerings.

Channel Futures each month summarizes the biggest product and service news its editors have been covering. Go through the 10 images above to see new tech offerings that could help spur partner growth.

Or check out our previous recap of new products and services.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsAgentsMSPsProducts and Services

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified