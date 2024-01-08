The latest product updates impacting the channel include a new Talkdesk CCaaS offering and the end of perpetual VMware licenses.

Welcome to the latest roundup of new tech offerings that channel partners can sell and leverage. This list contains big moves from leading IT and telecom vendors.

There's Google, which decided to make yet another large language model (LLM). There's Zoom, which deepened its contact center platform features with new integrations.

Then there are multiple providers, such as Cisco and AppDirect, that are layering generative AI into existing offerings.

Channel Futures each month summarizes the biggest product and service news its editors have been covering.

