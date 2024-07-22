CF: In March, Coro secured $100 million in Series D funding led by OnePeak. How are partners benefitting from this funding?

TT: I've been in the channel for over 30 years and I always look at, how do you help a partner the most? You’ve got to be easier to work with, but you’ve also got to give them resources. So what we're doing is growing our team here, and we have dedicated teams for agents and dedicated teams for MSPs. But we're also expanding in the market, overseas and in EMEA. But what's going to hit home with the people here in North America? I'm not out there just saying, "Hey, I’ve got a good product and I’ve got a good platform." I look at a true partnership where I can give you marketing resources and I can give you technical resources, and I give you training.

We just made a big purchase into a new partner relationship management (PRM) platform, which we're putting a lot into. So I'm giving the partners, whether you're a reseller or an agent, everything you need to be successful. And we're in this with you. We're not just here to say, "OK, rip and replace my product." No, let's use my product, which is great, and there are several ways it can make an MSP more profitable. But also let's grow your business together. With this type of money, I have more assets to bring out there than anybody else because we're hungry and we're still growing at an extreme rate.