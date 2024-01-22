Microsoft partners are getting new benefits packages within the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud Partner Program.

Each of the new benefit packages features in-demand product, support and advisory benefits designed to drive partner success. The packages complement the already existing solutions partner designations and specializations that provide a “clear and seamless" progression of steps for partners to grow with Microsoft.

The packages are now available in most major markets. The packages then will be expanded to most other geographies by the end of March.

The new benefit packages include partner launch benefits, partner success core and expanded benefits.

'Holistic' Development Approach for Microsoft Partners

Julie Sanford, Microsoft’s vice president of partner-go-to-market, programs and experiences, said the packages represent a “holistic” approach to partner development.

Microsoft's Julie Sanford

“Whether you’re building your first solution or aiming to expand your capabilities, there is a package for you,” she said. “Partners who want to kick-start their growth can explore the partner launch benefits, which empower you to discover, use and test Microsoft products. As you expand, the partner success core benefits offer a more robust set of tools and support. For those who are ready to scale at a larger level, the partner success expanded benefits provide the most comprehensive range of product benefits and support.”

In addition to product, support and advisory benefits, each package also includes Microsoft Sales Copilot, which aims to maximize efficiency for sales teams and improve customer interactions, and Copilot (formerly Bing Chat or Bing Chat Enterprise), which provides access to AI models.

“Partners who purchase a benefits package unlock essential tools to strengthen their offers, and they do so at a significant discount,” Sanford said. “With access to in-demand product licenses, Azure credits and support, you can build, test and deliver high-performing solutions and make stronger product recommendations to your customers. You don’t have to start with launch benefits. Choose the package that aligns with your current needs and expand your benefits as you continue to grow with Microsoft. Our flexible approach allows you to purchase more than one package — you can have up to one of each — ensuring that you have access to the benefits you need to strengthen your cloud and AI practice.”

In addition to releasing the new packages, Microsoft is working on changes to other offerings, including new designations for ISV solutions. Those include solutions partner with certified software and signature cloud support benefits.

The certified software designations provide an opportunity to better connect with customers seeking software solutions and unlock additional benefits from Microsoft, according to the company.