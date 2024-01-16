Brothers Greg Praske and Steve Praske are retiring from ARG as the tech advisory firm taps two new top executives.

ARG announced on Tuesday that the Praske brothers are retiring from their positions as CEO and president, respectively, and moving to ARG's board. The company has promoted chief revenue officer Mike Shonholz to CEO and chief operating officer James Larsen to president.

ARG's Greg Praske

Greg Praske, who has helmed ARG for more than 30 years, said the move represents a handing over of the torch to "the next generation." Moreover, their appointment stands in contrast to selling the company or letting the business fade out.

ARG's Steve Praske

“Mike Shonholz is the most talented leader I’ve met in my career. He is the right person to take the reins and elevate ARG’s success now and in the future," Greg Praske said. "Working alongside James Larsen, who has successfully built and exited multiple businesses in our industry as a founder and CEO, and backed by a seasoned executive team, ARG is poised to become an even more powerful force in the industry under Mike’s leadership."

The succession plan comes after years of planning, Greg Praske said. Larsen joined ARG in 2016 after ARG bought his agency NetGain, and Shonholz joined ARG in 2018. Moreover, Larsen, Shonholz and ARG have known each other for many more years than that.

Shonholz was serving as InterCall's channel manager for ARG in 2006 when Larsen hired the 26-year-old to work at telecom expense management provider iTEMize.

Larsen and Shonholz told Channel Futures that they're excited to work together, alongside chief experience officer Heather Campbell, to accelerate the company.

"We've been given a beautiful gift of the most coveted platform in the industry, and we get to put gasoline on it," Shonholz said. "I just don't know that I could be more personally excited."

Read more about the transition, Praske's career and ARG's trajectory in the eight images above.