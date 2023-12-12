Look no further than distribution to see how the telecom and IT channels have been slowly coming together.

While still sporting many differences, traditional IT distributors such as Ingram Micro and TD Synnex are dabbling in some of the same offerings that traditional technology services distributors (TSDs), formerly master agents, are known for — and vice versa.

Our second annual list of the top channel leaders in distribution features execs from all of the major IT distributors and TSDs, but also smaller, regional distributors that are making a significant impact on our audience.

Furthermore, our list isn't just jam-packed with the C-suite; we've identified some execs who are in the weeds with the partner community. Take Patrick Chen, for instance, at Intelisys, who leads a team of solutions engineers. You'll learn what makes him a leader.

Then there's Peter DiMarco of D&H Distributing, who leads the company's Partnerfi peer-to-peer partner community and manages inside and outside sales teams.

See this year's distribution channel leaders in the slideshow above, then check out our leaders in EMEA, cloud, security and more.