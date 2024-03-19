The VMware partner program officially ended in February, and the channel has felt a seismic ripple effect.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

March 19, 2024

15 Slides
AWS SMB and other channel program updates

New incentives, resources and reporting structures are afoot in the indirect technology sales channel.

From the AWS SMB competency that is giving a select group of partners closer access to small business customers to VMware's storied partner program coming to an end, vendors are both shaping new partner behavior and responding to it.

Take for instance, Cox Business, which has made a residual commission model generally available to agent partners, who were demanding it. And other suppliers are tripping over themselves to build new programs that appeal to managed service providers (MSPs).

So much news around channel programs has occurred recently that not everything made it into this monthly Channel Futures recap. Kaspersky nuanced its channel program to account for different partner models. Skyhigh Security added professional services and MSP specializations. And multiple cybersecurity partners announced new partner programs.

Go through the 15 images above to see the highlighted news about channel programs, including the AWS SMB competency and AT&T's updated reporting structure.

Then, check out the previous programs recap.

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

