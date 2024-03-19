New incentives, resources and reporting structures are afoot in the indirect technology sales channel.

From the AWS SMB competency that is giving a select group of partners closer access to small business customers to VMware's storied partner program coming to an end, vendors are both shaping new partner behavior and responding to it.

Take for instance, Cox Business, which has made a residual commission model generally available to agent partners, who were demanding it. And other suppliers are tripping over themselves to build new programs that appeal to managed service providers (MSPs).

So much news around channel programs has occurred recently that not everything made it into this monthly Channel Futures recap. Kaspersky nuanced its channel program to account for different partner models. Skyhigh Security added professional services and MSP specializations. And multiple cybersecurity partners announced new partner programs.

