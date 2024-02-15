Kaspersky has updated its United partner program with four new specific approaches for those selling, deploying, providing managed services or building solutions with Kaspersky products.

To drive this new approach, the United partner program and benefits have been revised to better align with partner’s business models.

“As a partner-focused company, we pay special attention to developing our partner network, and do everything we can to make it profitable and convenient for our partners to do business with us,” said Timur Biyachuev, Kaspersky’s corporate business executive vice president. “The newly enhanced Kaspersky United partner program addresses our partners according to their business model. By offering differentiated benefits, including extended technical and marketing support, as well as partner-specific rebate programs, it is now even easier to understand and maximize returns.”

Kaspersky's Timur Biyachuev

Kaspersky’s business is largely conducted via a global partner channel, working with a variety of partners that have diverse business models and processes, the company said. This complex partnership structure requires a more tailored approach covering the needs and expectations of each type of partner.

With this in mind, the Kaspersky United partner program is now divided into four business model-focused streams: sell, deploy, manage and build.

4 United Partner Program Streams

Resellers, SIs and VARs have been the main drivers distributing and reselling Kaspersky technologies. The Sell program is an evolution of the United program. The rebate program was simplified and extended to cover the complete portfolio of Kaspersky products.

A shift from selling vendor solutions, to helping customers and partners resolve their challenges has been the cybersecurity trend, according to Kaspersky. The Deploy partner program expands the network of expert partners who understand the company’s cybersecurity technologies, are capable of pre-selling, delivering a demo and providing proof-of-concept to their customers. These partners will get additional technical support, enablement capabilities and financial benefits, including a new competitive rebate program.

The new Manage program aims to develop and support MSPs, partners who deliver professional services and managed solutions through flexible consumption models. They provide security services to customers or build solutions based on Kaspersky services. For these partners, Kaspersky introduces dedicated rebate programs, extends technical support and considers R&D alignment to support managed services business growth.

Three partnership levels are available with the Manage program. MSP is an entry-level partnership for those offering cloud and mass-market solutions. The second level is MSP advanced, which the company designed for mature MSP partners with high sales volumes and advanced sales expertise. Finally, the MSSP partnership is for those who want to add advanced cybersecurity capabilities to the range of services they provide for their customers. Each level offers a different benefit structure, including a special rebate program, as well as advanced technical and marketing support that best meet the needs of each type of partner.

The Build partner program is for the growing number of Kaspersky technology partners. This program allows Kaspersky’s technology partners to enrich their offer with Kaspersky’s expertise and/or reduce the time to market for the launch of their products and services. Kaspersky will assist its Build partners with product integration, provide access to Kaspersky R&D experts, and may offer marketing support (on a case-by-case basis), among other benefits. The Build program comprises two partnership levels: technology and strategic.