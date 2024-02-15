Sponsored By

Nerd alert: The launch of the Enterprise 'Partnerd' Program signals a move beyond Nerdio’s MSP base and their SMB customers.

February 15, 2024

New Nerdio enterprise partner program
NERDIOCON 2024 Nerdio has re-launched its Enterprise 'Partnerd' Program following a 300% surge in deal registrations over the past quarter. It signals a move beyond its bread-and-butter MSP partners and their SMB customers to partners serving much larger organizations.

Enterprises too need help navigating the transition to cloud-based virtual desktop solutions from legacy IT, says Nerdio.

The updated Enterprise Partnerd Program has three tiers: silver, gold and platinum. Nerdio calculates the tiers based on a partner’s revenue with the company; product discounts; certifications and training; marketing development funds (MDF); and event experiences offered, which increase as partners move up to higher tiers.

The updated partner program includes a new registration and deal--protection system to ensure partners get exclusivity for their deals. They can also access:

  • Proposal-Based marketing: Partners can harness Nerdio dollars to fuel their individual marketing efforts to drive new pipeline.

  • Funded-partner implementations: Incentives for partners to demo, pilot and roll out implementations of Nerdio Manager for Enterprise.

  • Lead distribution: Partnership with sales and customer success on existing customers to help drive growth and expansion.

  • Quarterly business planning: Collaborative sessions “bring partners and Nerdio leadership together to strategize for success,” said the company. The agenda covers sales and marketing strategy, training and certification plans and prospecting initiatives.

Nerdio Enterprise Program 'Overdue'

Nerdio CRO Joseph Landes said enterprises saw what the company was doing with SMBs, and wanted the same for themselves.

Nerdio's Joseph Landes

Nerdio's Joseph Landes

“We had a lot of demand for companies that are looking to use a product similar to what we had to deploy, manage and optimize Azure virtual desktop in large organizations,” he said.

This prompted Nerdio to start building an enterprise business during the COVID-19 pandemic, signing up partners such as Softcat, Content+Cloud, Bytes and Phoenix. However, it had never formalized a separate partner program until now.

“It’s a little bit overdue,” said Landes. He was speaking to Channel Futures at NerdioCon 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where enterprise channel partners attended alongside MSPs.

During the event, Landes said disaffected partners should turn to Microsoft following disruption in the desktop virtualization space.

“We’re really thinking of a margin structure that works for [partners], thinking of ways to help them be more effective co-selling with Microsoft,” Landes said, commenting on the enterprise program launch. “For many of the enterprise partners who grew up in this legacy Citrix and VMware world, they don’t really have a deep relationship with Microsoft. We think we can help the bridge into that new world.”

