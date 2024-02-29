Lansweeper says it's making it easier for MSPs to offer its asset discovery and inventory solution.

The Belgian company is investing in new services, support and tools, and bolstering its channel team with MSP experts. It is also creating a pay-as-you-go pricing model, launching a new multisite portal to enable unified multisite management, and other resources customized for MSPs.

“Lansweeper is highly focused on developing both our product and programs with the MSP in mind,” said Christina Klein, Lansweeper’s VP of global channel partners.

“We have hired additional headcount with deep expertise in the MSP market. We have developed a net-new product road map to specifically address the feature and capability needs more requested by MSPs. We have a flexible licensing model available only to MSPs to ensure they can manage cash flow most efficiently. And we have an entire partner portal filled with technical, sales and marketing resources to help our MSPs grow their business with us. What’s more, we have prioritized our technology integrations roadmap to ensure we have an off-the-shelf integration into the tools MSPs use most to manage their business.”

Recognizing the complexity of cybersecurity and technology asset management, Lansweeper said many organizations are turning to MSPs for help. In fact, the market for MSPs worldwide is expected to reach nearly $380 billion in 2027.

Discovery of all IT, OT, IoT and cloud assets enables MSPs to deliver accurate proposals to customers. This accelerates the sales cycle while reducing project risk with visibility into customer environments. The vendor said MSPs can leverage Lansweeper data to identify new opportunities to upsell and cross-sell services such as hardware or software asset management, CMDB data quality and cybersecurity, creating additional revenue streams. Lansweeper’s data is also extensible through ready-made integrations into common tools used by MSPs.

Lansweeper 'A Strategic Ally' to MSPs

Lansweeper said it has more than 600 partners globally, but its new multisite management portal is significant for MSPs. It enables them to group customers for a unified view of critical asset data across all sites. In the portal, MSPs can access, filter and export data, and take swift action to pinpoint and remediate issues. MSPs can use it for aggregated billing, cross-customer reporting, patch Tuesday reports, custom views, hardware/software life cycle report and anti-virus reporting.

Lansweeper said it will further expand the portal’s capabilities later this year.

Meanwhile, Lansweeper designed its new pay-as-you-go license model for MSPs to help manage customer installations. They can now opt to pay monthly for the assets they scan across each installation they are responsible for, without commitments to volume or true-ups.

Lansweeper's Christina Klein

“Lansweeper has a long-proven track record of helping IT service providers grow their business while decreasing overall costs,” said Klein. “By partnering with Lansweeper, technology service providers gain not only a powerful asset discovery solution, but also a strategic ally committed to their success.”

Klein said growing the company through its indirect channels – MSPs, VARs, ISVs – “is a top priority” for Lansweeper.

“Last year, we invested heavily in the talent required to help us recruit, build and manage these strategic relationships. We have invested in the platforms required to help our partners grow – like our partner portal and new developer platform for ISVs. Lansweeper envisions its indirect business as a catalyst for high velocity, scalable growth at a global level, and we will continue to invest in the indirect business accordingly.”