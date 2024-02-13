Simplicity seems to be the name of the game for technology providers when it comes to developing their channel partner programs.

Indirect sales is gaining mindshare for the C-suite of IT and telecom companies, as many of these providers proclaim that they are moving toward more of a channel-led motion. In some cases, like that of Veeam and Xerox, this change corresponds with restructurings that deepen their reliance on channel partners.

With indirect sales playing a more strategic role going forward, vendors are seeking to remove friction from their channel partner programs. In the case of Palo Alto Networks, that means building more "self-sufficiency" into its partner portal.

At the same time, suppliers are addressing the increasing nuance within their partner ecosystems. Platform providers like ServiceNow are rolling out new specializations to recognize the diverse types of service provider partners.

