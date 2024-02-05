Qualys to Drive More Business Through Channel Partners

Cloud security firm Qualys is looking to drive more business through the channel in 2024, outlining investments that include a new partner program.

“Forty-two percent of our 2022 revenue came from the channel, so it’s definitely a sizable piece of our business,“ said Qualys CRO, Dino DiMarino. “We are continuing to grow the percentage of business that is brought to the channel.”

DiMarino said alongside a modernized partner program, there will be new investments in partner enablement, marketing development funds and channel resources. They build on a new deal registration program introduced in the past year.

“We are committed to continually augmenting and improving the experience for our channel partners and customers,” he said.

Qualys' Dino DiMarino

In December 2023, Barb Huelskamp, Qualys’ SVP of global channels and alliances, indicated partners could expect a program launch sometime between Q1 and Q2.

Channel Partnership With Orange Cyberdefense

Last week Qualys expanded its channel partnership with Orange Cyberdefense. Orange Cyberdefense will include Qualys’ Vulnerability Management and Detection and Response (VMDR) in its managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service.

This will provide Orange Cyberdefense customers with asset discovery, detection, risk assessment, prioritization with TruRisk; more importantly, risk reduction to significantly accelerate their ability to respond to threats, effectively prevent breaches and prioritize vulnerabilities.

Partners such as Orange are essential to Qualys’ growth strategy, said DiMarino.

“We are continuing to extend our reach to new and existing customers with companies like Orange [that\] deliver managed services, significantly accelerating threat response, preventing breaches and prioritizing risks. We will continue to invest in the enablement and support of these partners as part of our global channel strategy.”

“Expanding our partnership with Qualys felt natural,” said Jenny Antonsson, head of global vulnerability operations center at Orange Cyberdefense. “It is more important than ever for global organizations to effectively prioritize efforts in their fight against threats, which are increasing in complexity and volumes. Partnering with Qualys coupled with our proprietary vulnerability intelligence and expertise enables Orange Cyberdefense to achieve just that for our customers.”