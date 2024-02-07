Igel Debuts New MSP Partner Program

Igel, the secure enterprise endpoint operating system (OS) designed for SaaS, DaaS and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments, has launched a new MSP partner program.

Igel has also introduced new MSP service models for its platform, which provides secure access for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing use cases.

The new MSP partner program features both multitenant and single-tenant deployment options to serve varying customer requirements. The program is available now to qualifying partners.

Igel is releasing MSP-optimized licensing for the IGEL platform, including the secure Igel OS and Igel Universal Management Suite (UMS), so that MSPs can enhance their digital workspace stack with an endpoint service that scales with their business.

MSP Partner Program an Extension of Velocity

Mads Skalbo, Igel’s vice president of global MSP business, said the company already has its Velocity Partner Program, which enables partners who are reselling IGEL solutions. The MSP partner program is an extension of the Velocity program, allowing partners to build managed services, including Igel secure endpoint OS. This was not possible under the Velocity program.

Igel's Mads Skalbo

“We are seeing a strong response to the cloud-first movement of the last five years where application workloads are moving away from the endpoint into the cloud,” he said. “This is enabling organizations to rethink their endpoint strategy. With this, there is a growing demand from typically SMEs to move their IT to managed services. SME/SMBs often struggle to find and afford the right technical IT staff to manage and maintain their own infrastructure and workspace environments. With the Igel MSP program, we now allow MSPs to include the secure endpoint service in their offerings to their customers; thereby, they help reduce complexity and increase security for customers.”

MSPs can design and deliver the services and solutions that are in highest demand from their customers, according to Igel. This is particularly valuable for MSPs accelerating the adoption of their DaaS service offerings and for vertically focused MSPs that deliver solutions for industry segments from regional banking, to dentists and pharmacies.

MSPs Have Long Requested a Program

Featuring simplified onboarding and automated usage reporting, the program supports deployment on premises or in the cloud and is ideal for MSPs that want to deliver managed DaaS, VDI and SaaS solutions using a proven solution that reduces endpoint cost of ownership, the company said.

It has long been a request from MSPs that Igel should introduce a program allowing them to deliver managed services, Skalbo said. Igel ran a pilot during the second half of 2023 with a select group of MSPs to develop and fine tune its model. Furthermore, Igel has brought in senior leadership with strong experience in managing similar MSP business.

“The MSP program first of all allows MSPs to include Igel in their managed services,” he said. “Further, the program offers a fully flexible pay-as-you-grow licensing model, which helps sharing the risk/reward and making it easy to consume the Igel technology by providing automated usage reporting.”

With the MSP program, Igel enters a fast-growing managed services market of securing endpoints for all of the DaaS, VDI and SaaS services provided using Microsoft, Citrix, VMware and other virtualization solutions, Skalbo said.

“Being baked into services delivered from MSPs will help them deliver a secure endpoint solution and help Igel reach parts of the market where we were not considered before,” he said.