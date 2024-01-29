Sponsored By

2024 Dell Partner Program Promises Greater Profit

Dell has revamped its partner program to include three new competencies and updates to incentives and rebates.

Christine Horton

February 5, 2024

Dell partner program gets 2024 refresh

Dell Technologies has revamped its partner program to offer three new competencies and several updates to incentives and rebates across its portfolio.

Elsewhere, Dell has signaled it wants closer collaboration with partners via the new partner program. As such, it has expanded an element introduced as part of its "partner-first" storage strategy to servers.

Plus, there has been a name change to its 2023 professional services launch, Project Harmony.

“It’s all about growth,” said Dell’s EMEA head of channel, Alexandre Brousse. “It’s all about acquiring new customers. How we can help and support our partners in this growth agenda? Help them to address the market new opportunities like gen AI, like edge, like multicloud?”

Dell's Alexandre Brousse

Over the past fiscal year, partners contributed around 50% of Dell’s net revenue and more than 60% of all new and reactivated buyers.

See the slideshow above to see the biggest changes in full.

