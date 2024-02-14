Alcion, 1Password and Drata are the latest providers to roll out new cybersecurity partner programs.

Among the new cybersecurity partner programs, Alcion, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven backup-as-a-service for Microsoft 365, has launched a new MSP partner program designed to provide MSPs with improved account visibility and problem-solving capabilities.

Alcion for Partners aims to accelerate and modernize MSPs’ Microsoft 365 backup business while reducing management and procurement labor. By providing a security-oriented backup offering with simplified licensing, consolidated billing and a new partner portal, MSPs and partners can monitor and manage multiple accounts from a single pane of glass, the company said.

Niraj Tolia, Alcion’s CEO and co-founder, said the need and timing of this new program was driven by inbound MSP requests “when we were still in the early design phases.”

Alcion's NIraj Tolia

“In fact, our early partners started reselling us even before we had multitenant management in place because of the operational pain we reduced, the security features we provided, and the elevation of our partners’ thought leadership status by being able to offer Alcion as a differentiated offering,” he said. “Our work on MSPs was also accelerated by the tailwinds our partners are seeing in the market, including the migration of on-premises Exchange and SharePoint to Microsoft 365, growth of the Microsoft 365 market in general, and the rapid increase in cyber threats including malware and ransomware.”

Making It Easier for Partners

Alcion has simplified its program to put MSPs front and center, Tolia said.

“We have taken away license management pain by offering license management and consumption-based licensing,” he said. “Monthly billing and not requiring annual commitments makes it a better fit for MSP cash-flow requirements. The dedicated support we provide enables a superior end-customer experience while allowing the MSPs to focus on their businesses and not the backup and recovery system.”

Alcion provides MSPs a number of competitive advantages, Tolia said.

“Given the increased prevalence of cyber threats, our security features help elevate our partners into a trusted advisor,” he said. “Our ease of use for both multi-and single-tenant operations cuts multiple hours a week of operational toil and allows our MSP partners to focus on value-added services they provide their customers. Our security-first architecture also allows our partners to elevate backup and recovery from an infrastructure offering to a security and protection offering.”

1Password Debuts Global Partner Program

Also Tuesday, 1Password, an identity security provider, announced the launch of its new global partner program.

The first phase of this multiyear initiative gives partners access to 1Password’s growing security solutions suite, a simplified partner experience, and a toolkit of sales, marketing and enablement resources to drive mutual growth, the company said.

1Password’s partner program is focused on resellers, distributors, CSPs, SIs and GSIs around the globe. The company plans to onboard MSPs in the second quarter and has set goals to achieve significant channel-led growth by the end of 2024, with further expansion into the SMB and enterprise segments in new geographical regions.

Monica Jain, 1Password’s head of global go-to-market partnerships, said this is her company’s first official global partner program.

1Password's Monica Jain

“Over the last year-and-a-half, we’ve collaborated with our partners and incorporated their valuable feedback into the construction of our global partner program,” she said. “As we continue to enhance the program, we will continue to ensure we are taking the partner experience into consideration through established forums so that we can provide a program that speaks to the needs of our partners. An increasingly sophisticated threat landscape – with the global average cost of a data breach hitting $4.45 million in 2023 – and the need for advanced security solutions across companies of all sizes prompted us to build a program that provided partners with the tools they needed to respond to their customers’ needs. We’re excited about offering partners easier access to our growing security solutions suite, and providing them with a clear path and support to drive their growth.”

Given the demand for 1Password and the evolving needs of its partners, it’s important that the program ensures partners have all the resources they need to grow effectively with the company, Jain said. The core tenants of the partner program are focused on simplicity, partner profitability and ease of doing business with 1Password.

“In creating this program, we took the time to define an exceptional partner program road map and the elements necessary to enhance the overall experience,” she said. “At a foundational level, this means providing benefits and tools that partners need, like training and education programs, marketing investments and resource toolkits to drive mutual growth, as well as prioritizing unique offerings.”

Drata Launches 'Launch'

Drata, a continuous security and compliance automation platform, announced Launch, its new alliance program. It aims to build and strengthen relationships with best-in-class companies in the security and compliance industry.

Launch reflects the company’s commitment to creating a formal pathway for its alliances to scale with Drata, the company said. The program supports the company’s diverse ecosystems including technology partners, channel partners, audit alliances, and the Drata for Startups Program. The program also incorporates strategic relationships with venture and private equity partners supporting their portfolio companies.

"We've always prioritized alliances at Drata, and we recognize how our ecosystem of hundreds of partners have been central to our continued growth,” said Kevin Kriebel, Drata’s vice president of business development. "Introducing Launch formalizes new opportunities and enhanced visibility that we want to provide for our valued partners to drive collective success and ultimately the best outcome for customers."

Each ecosystem will have membership benefits, including: