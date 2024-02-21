Sophos has launched Partner Care, a new offering in its global partner program that features a team of Sophos experts who handle non-sales related questions and operational support.

Partner Care aims to speed up response times for Sophos partners and MSPs needing assistance with administrative and operational tasks, freeing them up to focus on selling and securing their customers with Sophos’ portfolio of managed services and endpoint, network, email and cloud security solutions.

Partner Care and additional partner enhancements are available through the global partner program.

Kendra Krause, Sophos’ senior vice president of global channels and small business sales, said her company has “never been more committed to the channel, and we’re always looking for new and improved ways to support our partners.”

Sophos' Kendra Krause

“We saw a need to help partners create efficiencies so they have valuable time back to focus on selling and supporting their customers with advanced security solutions and managed services,” she said. “This has been in the works for some time, and we’re excited to officially introduce it to our partners.”

Partner Care offers a single point of contact for quoting, navigating the partner portal, addressing licensing queries, not for resale (NFR) requests and more. Sophos partners working with small and midmarket organizations can better boost their productivity and increase profitability, the company said.

“We always work very closely with our partners when designing new offerings,” Krause said. “In this case, we looked at the most frequently asked questions from partners, and we interviewed our top 300 partners to understand their needs and how we can best support their business and growth.”

If, for example, a partner needs support with the creation of a quote or transferring a license, they can easily reach this team for quick and easy support, she said.

“We’re eliminating the administrative work for partners so they can focus on what’s most important — protecting our collective customers,” Krause said. “Our goal with the new offering is to free up partners’ time from administrative work so they can focus on supporting their customers, and ultimately, boost productivity and profitability.”

In addition to Partner Care, Sophos is offering several enhancements to its global partner program, including an additional 5% reward on top of a deal registration discount for partners selling Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). This expires March 31.

To help further partners and MSPs with their awareness of critical industry issues, Sophos provides real-time and historical threat intelligence from its Sophos X-Ops unit, a cross-functional team of more than 500 Sophos cybersecurity experts worldwide. Sophos X-Ops' intelligence helps partners and MSPs address customers’ questions and concerns about the latest ransomware, vulnerabilities and attacks circulating in the news.

To help streamline varying technologies within customers’ environments, Sophos also recently added a Veeam integration to its Sophos MDR and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions.