Skyhigh Security expands Altitude partner program

Skyhigh Security has expanded its Altitude Partner Program with new professional services and MSP specializations.

The expansion coincides with the one-year anniversary of the program’s launch. The expansion provides partners with a streamlined route to market for Skyhigh Security’s product portfolio.

The partner program places partners at the center of Skyhigh Security’s channel strategy and aims to be simple, predictable and profitable for partners by equipping them with incentives, tools and education, the company said.

With Skyhigh Security’s new MSP program, customers can outsource cybersecurity to specialized partners who possess the expertise and staffing capabilities to manage security services on their behalf. Additionally, Skyhigh Security’s professional services offering equips channel partners with deployment training in order to fully support customer needs for product and deployment expertise.

Finding New Ways to Support Skyhigh Security Partners

“We view our channel partnerships as truly interdependent relationships that support our mission to provide leading security solutions for digital transformation and secure organizational data at scale,” said Scott Goree, Skyhigh Security’s vice president of global partners and alliances. Through our close working relationships with channel partners, we are continually finding new ways to provide the services that will best support our partners’ reselling and deployment needs. By adding professional services and MSP capabilities to our partner program offering, we are increasing routes to market for our partners and giving them training, tools and products to support customers in new capacities.”

Skyhigh Security's Scott Goree

With Skyhigh Security’s new professional services offering, partners can manage complete product deployment, as well as resell Skyhigh Security solutions. By enrolling in and completing Skyhigh Security’s training and certification offerings, partners will support customers throughout the product life cycle and increase their own revenue and profitability.

Partners that want to set themselves up as an MSP and manage their customers’ security directly can do so with Skyhigh Security’s new MSP offering. Partners who take advantage of this will have access to the training and resources needed to manage customers’ security on their behalf as MSPs. Offering this specialized service can further differentiate channel partners from traditional resellers and deepen brand awareness and loyalty through end-to-end ownership of customer relationships, the company said.