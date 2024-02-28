8x8 Updating Partner Program to Keep Up with Changes

8x8 is freshening up its partner program to better reflect its changing partner ecosystem.

The vendor’s global VP of channel sales, Michelle Paitich, said the UCaaS vendor plans to relaunch its Elevate partner program this spring.

“We want to ensure that it’s not only specific to our different partner types and their go-to-market motions with us, but keeping in mind that there are regional differences between what partners need … We're ensuring that we’re setting it up in such a way that is exactly the kind of support that partners need for their growth strategy,” said Paitich.

8x8's Michelle Paitich

8x8’s partner ecosystem includes agency partners, resellers, distributors, wholesale and technology partners.

“Things are just moving and changing so quickly that we want to ensure that we’re adapting to their needs,” said Paitich. “I think that we have a great program in place. As we build the program, [we will] double down on areas where it’s going to make it easier for them to go to market.”

“We’re making sure that we have a program that talks to our different types of go-to-market,” added Emily Masterton, regional VP, EMEA channel sales.

8x8's Emily Masterson

“Partners want often different things from us and we’re making sure that we have a program that encourages, drives the right behaviour and brings the right rewards for those different types of partner types," said Masterson.

Related:Changing Partner Programs: Aryaka, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, More

8x8 Partner Program Aligns with Direct Sales

The exec added she is “passionate about aligning with our direct sales organization.” This is something also being driven by 8X8’s leadership, she said.

“The model that we have here, we’ve seen a lot of success," said Masterson. "But I really want to drive that forward. In the U.S., for example, we have some new leadership and they are very focused on aligning with the team. So I’m really looking at enhancing that collaboration not only with our partners but throughout the sales process.”

Paitich herself only joined the company in late 2023. She said it was “the leadership organization and their vision for where they see 8x8” that attracted her to the role.

“My conversations, across leadership, but also across the entire organization, have been that partners are truly top of mind in everything we do and how we go to market. So when we talk about customer success, when we talk about partner success, those two things go hand in hand. It was a big driver for me and it continues to be a really important focus for the company as well,” Paitich said.

She emphasized the importance of mapping partners and their focus areas.

Related:CF20: 2023's 20 Top CCaaS Providers You Should Know

“So [it's great] if they have specifics around different aspects of the platform, where they’re really driving and going to market, if they focus on certain customer sizes, certain industries, if they’re focused on certain regions. I like to really map that out and create a matrix … I’m going to make it really easy to understand who the right partner is or who the shortlist of partners are, for who they can bring in who’s really going to drive the conversation forward and provide the best customer experience," said Paitich.

Meantime, 8x8 on Wednesday introduced new "proactive outreach" features for 8x8 Contact Center that it says will "eliminate the reactive nature of customer service."

They include personalized sales and marketing promotional offers from retailers; appointment reminders and updates from health care providers; two-way asynchronous customer service and support; emergency weather updates and unexpected facility closures; and time-sensitive alerts and real-time feedback.