Pentera Partners Get First Global Partner Program

Pentera partners now have access to the Israel-based automated security validation provider’s first partner program.

The global program reinforces Pentera’s channel-first go-to-market strategy, and offers its channel partners a more lucrative and systematic approach to creating, managing and growing sales opportunities, the company said.

Pentera partners have access to the company’s complete portfolio of automated security validation solutions, including Pentera Core, Pentera Surface, RansomwareRead and Credential Exposure.

Kirt Jorgenson, Pentera’s vice president of global channel, said as his company enters its next phase of hyper growth, it’s transitioning from a "channel-friendly" company to one that is "channel-first."

Pentera's Kirt Jorgenson

“This transition has already happened in most regions, but now we are accelerating our move globally with the new partner program,” he said. “Until now, we’ve had successful channel activity across our different markets, but the partner program we announced today is standardizing our channel activities across regions. As we continue to grow as an organization and expand to new markets, having this global standard will help with the scalability of our partner programs. The addition of this program is part of a larger recent transformation within Pentera that saw the promotion of Morgan Jay as Pentera’s first chief revenue officer to oversee the company’s global go-to-market operations and accelerate revenue growth.”

Input from Pentera Partners

Pentera solicited input from several of its top partners and also recently conducted a survey to get feedback from its ecosystem, Jorgenson said.

“We utilized the data we collected to determine what our partners were looking for, and how we could build a partner program that best supports them,” he said. “Today’s launch represents the beginning of a new and improved channel experience for Pentera and our partners. We will continue to evolve the program to meet the changing needs of our partner ecosystem to support our mutual success.”

The partner program meets a range of partner needs while rewarding them for the value they deliver throughout the customer life cycle, according to Pentera. The program is based on three tiers of participation – associate, premier and elite. Each tier offers progressively more lucrative financial incentives and discount structures, as well as more advanced training opportunities, sales tools and marketing support.

Partner Program Features

The program features: onboarding sessions, including in-person and online sales and technical workshops; deal-registration incentives and price protection; personal training and certification program options and more.

Pentera has been doubling its business year over year since going to market in 2018. The company has customers in more than 50 countries and regional offices across 18 countries in North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

In addition, Pentera was named on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

“As we grow, we are investing heavily in our channel from both a personnel and resources perspective, and partners will reap the benefits,” Jorgenson said. “We are adding channel account managers, channel sales engineers and partner marketing professionals to provide even more local support for our partners. We have created new training tracks to make it easier for partners to accelerate pipeline, provided access to lab environments so that partners can deliver our one-day proof of value (PoV), and delivered exceptional post-sales support and services. We also have updated the content in our partner portal, providing partners with access to deal registration and everything they need to succeed with Pentera.”