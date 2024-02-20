SailPoint Technologies has launched a new MSP program that gives partners the ability to deliver and manage SailPoint Identity Security Cloud for customers globally.

SailPoint Technologies says customers benefit from its knowledge in providing a unified approach to identity security that solves complex enterprise identity challenges without having to manage the implementation and ongoing program administration themselves.

The new MSP program ensures organizations can not only safeguard their digital identities, but also securely thrive amid an ever-evolving security landscape, the company said.

With the ability to build solutions for customers, MSPs can deliver identity security services built on SailPoint Technologies or build their identity security program as part of broader cybersecurity offerings for their customers. This gives MSPs the ability to drive value and differentiation as a partner while delivering business value to end customers.

Sailpoint Technologies Partners Asking for MSPs

Dave Schwartz, SailPoint Technologies’ senior vice president of global partnerships, said the partner organization’s primary goal is to ensure customer success, helping customers focus on their core business and allowing them to purchase technology the way they want to.

Sailpoint's Dave Schwartz

“It also helps with the labor gap clients may see around expertise and the ability to secure the right resources for their practice,” he said. “When we started to hear from our customers over and over that they were looking for a valued MSP that SailPoint trusted that they could therefore trust, we knew it was hugely important that we build an MSP program. Additionally, with the launch of our new platform, Atlas, we know our partner ecosystem will benefit from the ability to create and deliver differentiated offerings through our new MSP program.”

SailPoint Technologies consulted with partners in its ecosystem who wanted to provide managed services, Schwartz said.

“Primarily, we looked to them to understand what internal resources we would need to provide that were outside of what we offer in the partner types of the SailPoint Partner Fleet program,” he said. “We took their feedback and put it directly into the program.”

Partners who invest in building an MSP practice and participate in the MSP program will tightly align with the company’s field, support and professional services organizations, Schwartz said. The company built into the MSP program additional connection points within the organization that are required for a successful MSP motion.

“All the partners participating in SailPoint’s new MSP program will be expanding the reach of their identity practice in a variety of ways, including not only the ability to manage end to end a customer’s identity solution, but also create a differentiated proprietary identity solution, which aligns to our product road map, having recently announced SailPoint Atlas, built on top of SailPoint and/or augmenting in-house identity security posture,” he said. “We also see that our partners will be able to expand market share into regions and markets not currently addressed by SailPoint’s current sales strategy, giving partners in our MSP program a massive greenfield opportunity.”