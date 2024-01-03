Dan DeLozier has left LiveVox to head up strategic relationships at channel partner C1 (ConvergeOne).

DeLozier announced on Tuesday that he now works as C1's vice president of strategic alliances. He said he's working in a strategic alliances program that C1 started in August under the leadership of president and chief growth officer Amrit Chaudhuri and vice president of strategic alliances and field transformation Valerie Corniello.

C1's Dan DeLozier

"I am enthusiastic about joining an organization that places a high priority on people, dedicated to cultivating deeper and more significant relationships both within the team and with customers," DeLozier told Channel Futures. "C1 is a company where the customer experience is paramount, and where cultivating enduring partnerships with customers is a fundamental aspect of our foundation. It was a no-brainer for me to be able to work with Amrit and Val as they are well respected industry veterans."

DeLozier said the key vendors he'll work with include Cisco, Genesys, Avaya, Dell, Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks and Palo Alto.

He joins a C1 team that has been landing high-profile channel executives over the last few months, including now chief revenue officer John DeLozier.

Dan and John are brothers.

Related:Channel People on the Move: Lumen, Pax8, 8x8, Microsoft, More

Dan DeLozier Leaves LiveVox

Dan DeLozier previously was head of global channel for LiveVox, working there for a little less than two years.

He departed from LiveVox around the time that NICE closed its acquisition of the customer experience provider. NICE announced the close on Dec. 26 after first disclosing the deal on Oct. 4. NICE's $350 million acquisition brought LiveVox's outbound contact center capabilities into its CXone platform.

Prior to LiveVox, DeLozier led North American sales and partnerships at Everbridge. He also worked at CenturyLink, Servion, Avaya and Cross Telecom.

C1 Leadership Transformation

ConvergeOne in January appointed former Accenture Canada CEO Jeffrey Russell as its CEO. The company would go on to snap up former Intelisys president John DeLozier as its chief revenue officer. ConvergeOne also hired Chandler Legarreta, former Intelisys sales leader and a longtime confidant of John DeLozier, as executive vice president enterprise sales.

The company went on to embrace its "C1" branding near the end of the year.

The company has landed major hardware from a variety of vendors in recent years. That includes Genesys 2023 Partner of the Year, Cisco's 2023 Americas Data Center Partner of the Year, and multiple recognitions as Avaya's Partner of the Year.

Related:LiveVox Hires Everbridge, Avaya Vet to Bolster Sales and Marketing

The company represents a unique blend of channel partner models: professional, managed and advisory.