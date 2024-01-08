Channel veteran Jamie Minner will become the new CEO at Cloudli, the business communications solutions provider disclosed on Monday, with Minner taking over for now ex-CEO Gavin Macomber.

Macomber sat at the top of the company for over three years. That tenure resulted in what Cloudli deemed "substantial growth." Macomber's time further resulted in the acquisition of both Omnivigil and ConnectMeVoice.

Minner previously was chief revenue officer at Sangoma following its 2022 acquisition of NetFortris for a reported $68 million. That significantly boosted its (MSP) managed service provider offerings. Minner was also VP/GM of collaboration, UCaaS/CCaaS at TPx, and SVP of sales at Momentum Telecom, adding up to more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

'Experience in the Channel' Led to Role as Cloudli CEO

Cloudli hopes to tap Minner's channel background, noting substantial channel growth at his previous employers. He also "played a pivotal role in unifying teams across multiple organizations and geographies," the company said.

Minner told us that because of Cloudli's growth over the past three years, fresh leadership is the next step in the evolution of the communications solutions provider. He also shared that his years in the channel readied him for the role.

"The business communications channel ecosystem is constantly changing, and I am privileged to evolve along with it," Minner told Channel Futures.

In his first 100 days as Cloudli CEO, Minner wants to spend time with the team, partners and customers to "listen and learn to build a launchpad for accelerated success in 2024."

Continued Focus on the Channel Partner Landscape

According to Minner, the channel will continue to be Cloudli's focus.

"I am eager to engage with our partner community, leveraging my experience to enhance their success," said Minner.

He believes that drawing from his past roles will help him "understand the paramount importance of partners and providers functioning seamlessly as one team."

With so many changes in the business landscape, Minner believes we are at an inflection point, "and we have seen significant shifts in how partners and end users think about technology and its role in their organizations," the newfound Cloudli CEO shared.

He supposes that the establishment is "ideally positioned to champion this redefinition," expecting to place the company at what he called the forefront of innovation ... "and change that architects the industry's future." All of this with partners acting as Cloudli's primary go-to-market.

The new Cloudli CEO hopes to invest more money in its portfolio. That includes programs, services and teams, too.

"These investments serve a singular purpose: to help our partners grow their businesses by providing their clients with exceptional solutions that help them meet their business communications needs," Minner conveyed.

According to channel forecasters at Canalys, owned by Informa Tech, Channel Futures' parent company, customers have some $303 billion in future commitments to hyperscaler marketplaces.

They also predict that by the end of 2024, most technology buyers will be millennials, hinting at the change Minner touched on.

"And the average SaaS deal will have seven layers, meaning seven different vendor solutions, chief analyst Jay McBain wrote.

With the channel poised to grow and diversify, challenges undoubtedly face Cloudli. But that does not appear to deter the firm's new chief executive. Minner conveyed he wants a ledger of satisfied/content partners and customers.

"That is job No. 1, and our commitment to that is stronger than ever," said Minner.