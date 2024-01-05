’Tis the season for promotions and title changes. This week, the cloud computing sector saw several notable executive placements and promotions.

We start with Mission Cloud, an Amazon Web Services-only cloud managed service provider. Find out who the U.S.-headquartered firm has appointed to its first-ever role of president.

After that, we move over to Navisite. The MSP has been bolstering its proficiencies in migrating SAP environments to the cloud. It continues those efforts with the naming of a longtime SAP expert to oversee its professional services practice.

Next, a five-year AWS exec has taken a new job at the world’s largest public cloud computing provider. Find out who will be helping distributors and solution providers increase their AWS market share.

Finally, we end with a look at some former VMware channel heads now at Broadcom. Chipmaker Broadcom owns the virtualization vendor, which was making headway as a multicloud provider, and has essentially dismantled its acquiree’s channel program, leaving lingering questions around the fate of certain key execs. Those people include Ricky Cooper, Tracy-Ann Palmer and Tara Fine. We have at least one answer for you, and additional insight into the upheaval Broadcom has brought about with its VMware channel changes.

