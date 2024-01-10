Abnormal Security has hired Jonathan Corini, previously with HYPR, as vice president of worldwide channel sales.

In addition, Stephanie Goodman, previously with Google, is the company's new head of global alliances.

Corini will lead Abnormal Security’s global channel sales strategy and oversee all aspects of the company’s channel partner program. Goodman will expand the company’s strategic alliances ecosystem and accelerate growth among technology partners.

Abnormal Security's Jonathan Corini

Corini has more than 23 years of experience in cybersecurity, and has held numerous sales and channel leadership positions. He most recently served as HYPR’s vice president of global channels. There, he designed and launched a new channel-focused go-to-market (GTM) strategy that was responsible for over one-third of the company’s pipeline.

Before that, he was Mimecast’s senior vice president of global channels. There, he grew channel-sourced bookings to over 40% of the company's revenue and expanded the global MSP business to more than 20,000 customers. In addition, he’s held channel leadership roles at Forescout Technologies, Tanium and Intel Security.

Abnormal Security Presents 'Great' Opportunity for Continued Growth

Corini said Abnormal Security is already one of the fastest-growing companies in cyber, “but there’s still a great opportunity for continued growth, including growth in enterprises across all industries, but also across international markets, including the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. That creates a huge opportunity for our partner ecosystem as well.”

Related:Channel People on the Move: Lumen, Pax8, 8x8, Microsoft, More

“I am also really excited by Abnormal’s potential to disrupt the email security space,” he said. “What Palo Alto did for networking, and what CrowdStrike did for endpoints is what I expect Abnormal to do for email, the No. 1 threat vector in organizations today, through its unique behavioral artificial intelligence (AI) approach.”

Abnormal Security is a channel-first organization and has already been operating a “solid” partner program, Corini said. The partners who have invested early in the company and taken it to market are already “reaping the rewards of our marketing investments, growing their business and acquiring new customers.”

“Going forward, any changes we make will be geared at fueling the growth of our channel program overall, and that includes everything from growth in our enablement initiatives and partner services, to growth into new international regions, and growth of our channel team itself,” he said.

Top Investment Areas

Some of the top areas of investment that Abnormal Security will focus on in the next year include increasing partner enablement, including presales and technical enablement, and expanding with partners who provide services for anything customers may need, such as deployment, migration or integration services, Corini said.

Related:Abnormal Security Nets $210 Million in New Funding

“People are also key to our channel-growth strategy, so in the year ahead we are planning to double our channel team,” he said. “That includes hiring our first dedicated channel sales engineer to help enable top partners and build technical champions at those partner organizations. Additionally, we want to double down on our top strategic partners to drive growth, especially in the enterprise space. These partners have made significant investments in partnering with Abnormal, and will be a critical piece of our GTM approach this year. Lastly, we’re going to be prioritizing new market expansion, especially EMEA. Our partners will be a big part of our growth in this region.”

New Alliances Leader

Goodman brings more than 15 years of security experience. She most recently served as Google’s global lead of strategic alliances and OEMs. While there, she launched a global OEM program that grew over 200% in its first year and led her team to grow GSI revenue by 250% over the course of 2023.

Abnormal Security's Stephanie Goodman

Before that, she was Forescout Technologies’ director of global strategic alliances. There, the alliance team created an integration monetization plan that now represents 25% of overall company revenue. She also held channel program management roles at McAfee.