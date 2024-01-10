Dell Technologies has named longtime Dell and EMC channel leader Denise Millard to oversee its partner efforts.

Millard now serves as Dell chief partner officer, moving up from senior vice president of global alliances, industries, partner strategy and programs. Millard will retain her previous roles, but her new job reflects what Dell calls a closer alignment between channel and direct sales teams.

Dell's Denise Millard

Namely, Dell announced that its global channel sales teams will now fold under regional sales leaders. Those sales leaders will in turn work in alignment with the go-to-market efforts Millard directs.

Millard said that partners have driven about half of Dell's net revenue in the previous four quarters. She said she wants to increase that momentum through "continuing to unite the strengths of our team with the strengths of our partner ecosystem.”

“As we accelerate into the exciting world of modern workplace, multicloud, edge and AI, we’re focused on fostering partnerships that unleash innovation, drive mutual success and deliver for our customers,” she said.

At the same time, after a 17-year stint with the business, global channel sales leader Diego Majdalani will leave Dell at the end of March.

Dell Chief Partner Officer: A New Role

Millard's appointment comes after Rola Dagher left the role of global channel chief in October. Dagher left for other opportunities, according to Dell. Millard's promotion also comes following a seismic shift that came to Dell's go-to-market efforts, in which it adopted what it called a "partner-first" strategy in its storage business.

Millard will report to Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations.

"As we navigate the dynamic technology trends of 2024 and beyond, our partner ecosystem is critical to our ability to build new capabilities, scale and deliver for our customers," Scannell said. "Denise is an exceptional leader and her wealth of experience will position us to build on our partner momentum and win big together."

Millard started working at EMC in 1998 and stayed there until Dell's acquisition of the company in 2016. Her positions include chief of staff, senior vice president of global field and partner marketing and senior vice president of enterprise sales.