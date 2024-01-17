ControlUp, the IT monitoring software and digital employee experience (DEX) provider, is updating its global channel partner program, Drive DX.

In addition, ControlUp named Citrix vet Julia Scully head of global channel.

The three-tier program rewards competency, performance and engagement for partners worldwide looking to build DEX businesses with a platform to see, analyze, automate and improve secure DEX to advance business productivity.

Drive DX offers benefits to partners at three different levels: foundation, advanced and elite. All qualified partners get partner portal access, training programs and discounts. Advanced and elite partners qualify for 90-day lead protection and advisory reward compensation.

Additional Drive DX Benefits

Additional program benefits include:

Expanded custom sales and technical training available via the new ControlUp Academy.

Joint marketing campaigns, co-branded product literature and programs for joint case studies that have been expanded to enhance marketing enablement for program members.

Available to Elite partners, MDF funding to support demand-generation activities including live events, webinars, digital campaigns and customer success programs.

In addition, ControlUp will feature Drive DX partners in a publicly available partner search tool on ControlUp.com for lead and brand building.

ControlUp's Julia Scully

Scully will lead the Drive DX program, working with partners to enhance customer experiences and accelerate ControlUp DEX adoption. She brings experience from her 13-year tenure at Citrix, where she most recently was channel director.

Prior to her role at Citrix, Scully held a sales and subscriber leadership position with Weiss Group.

“I will be in listening and learning mode for the first 30 days,” Scully said. “I want to hear specifically how they are addressing the DXE market and how we can partner better together, as well as evangelizing our new go-to-market and partner program that was launched. Having the experience and trust I've established in the partner community is key to my success in this new role.”

ControlUp enhanced the partner program based on feedback it collected from its first partner advisory group meeting in October, she said.

Scully said she will focus on expanding customer use cases.

“With our new DXE GTM and sales strategy, our sales team will work more closely with partners, sharing use cases and helping uncover new ones alongside our partners — working as one team,” she said.

In addition, ControlUp is creating a consolidated pricing and solution package that will help its partners with predictability and profitability, Scully said.