Sarah Marsh will bring her experience working in Verizon's and Workday's channel partner programs to the tech giant.

James Anderson

January 24, 2024

Apple has appointed Sarah Marsh as its U.S. head of enterprise channel programs at Apple.

The Cupertino, California-based corporation named Marsh as the leader of its U.S. channel strategy. Marsh, known for more than 10 years at Verizon, will oversee sales programs, incentives, training, customer segment management and authorizations.

Apple's Sarah Marsh

“I’m thrilled to become a part of this iconic and innovative company that truly recognizes the significance of the channel," Marsh said. "Apple partners are an integral part of delivering the best products, services and experience to customers, and I’m excited to contribute to the next chapter of growth.“

Apple Partner Programs

The partners in Apple's channel include corporate resellers like CDW, SHI and Insight Enterprises, as well as authorized resellers, VARs and distributors.

Partners can sell Macs, iPhones and iPads, as well as wearables and services.

Sarah Marsh Background

Marsh built a name for herself in the indirect sales channel in her 16 years at Verizon. She helped the carrier relaunch its mobility co-sell program and grow it 480% — into the company's largest partner program.

Marsh in 2022 departed Verizon for Workday. She served as director of partner channels for the enterprise management software provider, focusing on Workday's North American partner ecosystem.

