Orca Security started 2024 with a new chief revenue officer, Raf Chiodo, who plans to invest more in the company’s partners and lean into them more in the coming months.

Chiodo previously was Lacework's vice president of Americas sales. Before his stint with Lacework, he was with Dell Technologies for more than three years, and with EMC for over 16 years.

Chiodo is responsible for all revenue-generating activities, including global sales, customer success and channel partner teams, to manage market demand for the company’s cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP).

“As a sales leader, what you look for is a compelling value proposition and a part of the market that can really make a big difference for customers,” he said. “And I think the technology platform, the differentiators that Orca offers, it's just an incredible opportunity.”

Orca Security Poised for Continued Growth

Under Chiodo's leadership, Orca Security remains committed to executing on a 100% channel-led go-to-market strategy.

“I'm thrilled to see how mature Orca Security’s partner program is already,” he said. “There's a great realization inside the company that to best serve our customers, we have to work really well with the existing partner ecosystem that our customers are relying on. So I think with the investments that have already been made and some more coming around our partner program, our partner portal enablement, I think it's very mature already. And we're going to continue to lean into that.”

Chiodo said he looks forward to continuing to grow Orca Security’s business.

“We're seeing fantastic growth across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and I look forward to just continuing to see that balance growth,” he said. “I haven't had a chance to meet everybody personally, but I look forward to getting out in the field and seeing our business in the different theaters and segments, and to be a part of that growth.”

In the months ahead, Orca Security’s partners can expect more investments in enablement resources, and the features and functionality of its partner portal, and a continued investment in the value of the relationships in the field to make sure that “collectively, we're doing the very best job we can for our customers,” Chiodo said.

