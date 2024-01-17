Delinea partners have a new partner program and the company has promoted Kara Trovato to vice president of channel for the Americas to spearhead it.

Trovato will grow Delinea’s partner ecosystem in the United States, Canada and Latin America. She joined Delinea seven years ago and previously was director of channel sales for North America.

Additionally, Miles Rippon has joined Delinea as vice president of channel, international. He’ll lead the channel teams in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Rippon has more than 20 years of experience in channel leadership roles, most recently as Absolute Software’s senior director of EMEA channels and OEM.

Delinea's Miles Rippon

Delinea designed its new partner program to improve the privileged access management (PAM) practice in partners’ businesses. It offers four tiers — entry, silver, gold and platinum — with varying requirements and benefits. It includes mechanisms that facilitate and support business growth, provide security and deliver predictable financial incentives and rewards, according to the company.

Delinea Partners Get New Flexibility

Tim Puccio, Delinea’s senior vice president of global channels and alliances, said the growth and maturity of his company’s partner ecosystem revealed a need to create a new partner program that is flexible and aligned to their needs, with varying requirements and benefits to suit all types of partners.

Related:Delinea Buys Israeli Startup Authomize for Stronger PAM Offering

“We also identified a need to integrate two programs that were still being used after the 2021 M&A of Centrify and Thycotic, creating a new best-in-class program for Delinea partners,” he said.

Delinea worked closely with its most strategic partners for input on the new partner program to “ensure we were capturing all of their evolving needs,” Puccio said.

“We accomplished this through personal conversations with our partners, as well as through formal surveys polling our ecosystem about key requirements and desired program components needed to help them be more successful selling Delinea,” he said.

Ease of Doing Business with Delinea

The program makes it much easier for partners to work with Delinea by providing a new set of benefits and requirements that allows them to clearly understand how to increase margin, Puccio said.

"We do this by empowering our partners to choose how they interact with customers, whether by selling services or building solutions,” he said. “Our program lets partners engage based on their strengths, ensuring customized solutions and exceptional customer experiences.”

Delinea also designed the program with flexibility to suit many partner business models who resell, refer or offer services and managed services, including resellers, GSIs and MSP/MSSPs.

Related:Channel People on the Move: Lumen, Pax8, 8x8, Microsoft, More

“The new Delinea partner program is designed to make it easy for our partners’ customers to access Delinea’s industry-recognized solutions for PAM," Puccio said. “Our solutions are known for being easy to use, provide a rapid time to value and low total cost of ownership. Those are three core differentiators that set us apart from our competition, and are also very attractive selling points for partners. Most organizations want cybersecurity solutions that are easy to install and manage, and seamless for their employees to use. We consider our partners part of the Delinea team, and we are making significant investments to better respond to their business needs and help ensure their success.”

Delinea's Kara Trovato

Trovato has been an integral leader on Delinea’s team for years, he said. She’s recognized in the industry as a channel champion, and has been instrumental in establishing, nurturing and growing many of its most critical strategic partnerships in the Americas.

Rippon already has relationships with several of Delinea’s key partners, having recently worked with one of its major competitors, Puccio said.

“Now is the perfect time for these two leaders to help communicate the benefits of the new program to our partners in each region, and help them grow and be successful with Delinea,” he said.