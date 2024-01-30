Kaspersky partners have a new Americas channel leader. The company appointed Luciana Lovato, an 11-year Kaspersky veteran, to channel director for the Americas.

Previously, Lovato was Kaspersky’s head of channel for Brazil, and has now expanded her role to all of Latin America and North America. In her new job, Lovato will lead Kaspersky’s United Partner Program and expand training opportunities for the company's channel partners.

Kaspersky's Luciana Lovato

Lovato has more than 10 years of experience working with partners. During her tenure, she began in the commercial space, and later moved into partnership development where she was promoted to channel director for Brazil four years ago.

Top Priorities for Kaspersky Partners

As channel director for the Americas, Lovato will participate in all business planning for the corporate market, lead the implementation of strategies for distributors and resellers, monitor results and define discounts for all countries in the Americas.

Her top priorities will be the integration of channel operations in the region, creating synergies and sharing best practices among Kaspersky partners and expanding the training program for them. Furthermore, she will oversee and manage all facets of the Kaspersky United Partner Program, developing channel strategies and managing aspects of regional strategies aligned to the specific needs of each country.

“While the Americas already have a strong channel strategy in place, in the year ahead, our top priorities are profitability for partners, easy management solutions following the cloud trend, and designing an important program according to the specific needs of the North America region,” Lovato said.

Her top priority is to meet with Kaspersky partners in North and Latin America to have a “deeper understanding of their specific needs, while implementing best practices from my experience working as the head of channel in Brazil,” she said.

“A challenge area for our partners is leveraging our United partner portal and internal Kaspersky resources to their fullest extent,” Lovato said. “An important first step in 2024 is to plan and complete joint business reviews, certification exams and plan joint marketing events."

Lovato said she’s working diligently to expand the knowledge of Kaspersky’s North American partners across its portfolio beyond endpoint products, engage with best practices from other regions, improve benefits for MSP partners and increase their ability to deliver services to their customers.