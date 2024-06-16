Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 501-451
The big reveal of the world's top managed service providers for 2024 is here, beginning with those ranked 501-451. Plus, we break down the business trends that are making these leading IT service providers successful.
June 17, 2024
Company Name: Lantech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 501
Location: Dublin, Ireland
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Technology:
Company Name: Universal Data
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 500
Location: New Orleans, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 473
Number of employees: 39
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting
Company Name: BPI Information Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 499
Location: Brecksville, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 426
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Netsurit
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 498
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 295
Number of employees: 411
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: OneNeck IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 497
Location: Madison, WI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 285
Number of employees: 382
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Paranet Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 496
Location: Carrollton, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 39
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Technology
Company Name: UDT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 495
Location: Miramar, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 310
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: HighPoint Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 494
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 496
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: Cloudticity
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 493
Location: Seattle, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 165
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Symmetric IT Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 492
Location: Tampa, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 462
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: ADITS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 491
Location: Salisbury, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 478
Number of employees: 53
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DVBE Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 490
Location: Sacramento, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 51
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Government (Federal), Technology
Company Name: MicroAge Laval
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 489
Location: Laval, QC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 470
Number of employees: 74
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Yardstick Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 488
Location: Edmonton, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 482
Number of employees: 51
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Solve IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 487
Location: Wyomissing, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 487
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Constant IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 486
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 492
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: InTegriLogic
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 485
Location: Tucson, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Resolution IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 484
Location: Forest, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 476
Number of employees: 75
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: TSI-VA
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 483
Location: Dumfries, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 442
Number of employees: 27
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Medical Practices
Company Name: Acture Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 482
Location: Albany, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 50
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Repeat Business Systems/Databranch
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 481
Location: Albany, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 369
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: ComTec Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 480
Location: Rochester, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 55
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Custom Computer Specialists
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 479
Location: Hauppauge, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 483
Number of employees: 425
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: PCA Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 478
Location: Buffalo, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 42
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Trade Unions
Company Name: Valiant Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 477
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 466
Number of employees: 27
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: NetGain Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 476
Location: Lexington, KY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 445
Number of employees: 114
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Midnight Blue
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 475
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 428
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Lateral Plains
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 474
Location: Ballarat, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Farming/Agriculture, Legal
Company Name: Marco
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 473
Location: St. Cloud, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 329
Number of employees: 1,279
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: SPK
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 472
Location: Scotts Valley, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 400
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Technology
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation
Company Name: Sequentur
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 471
Location: Clearwater, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 13
Number of employees: 40
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Source 1 Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 470
Location: Clearwater, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 145
Customer size target: Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Technology
Company Name: AIE
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 469
Location: Wheaton, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Locknet
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 468
Location: Wausau, WI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 342
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Warren Averett Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 467
Location: Montgomery, AL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 456
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: The Fulcrum Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 466
Location: Keller, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 495
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Entara
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 465
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 49
Number of employees: 91
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Empyrion Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 464
Location: Chilliwack, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 484
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Far Out Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 463
Location: Winter Park, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 145
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: BACS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 462
Location: Santa Clara, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 469
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: MCA
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 461
Location: Chattanooga, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 416
Number of employees: 151
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Mobile Mentor
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 460
Location: Brentwood, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 66
Customer size target: Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Blue Alliance
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 459
Location: Cincinnati, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 190
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Access Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 458
Location: Waukee, IA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 260
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: NetSource One
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 457
Location: Saginaw, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 69
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, regulated industries
Company Name: Xterra Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 456
Location: San Francisco, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 444
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: OryxAlign
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 455
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 419
Number of employees: 110
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Clear Concepts
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 454
Location: Winnipeg, MB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 55
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Farming/Agriculture, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Vancord
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 453
Location: Milford, CT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 441
Number of employees: 47
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (K12), Education (College and University), Government (State and Local), Manufacturing
Company Name: K3 Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 452
Location: Greenwood Village, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Marketing/Media/Advertising
Company Name: Sikich
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 451
Location: Naperville, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 64
Number of employees: 74
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
The 2024 edition of the Channel Futures MSP 501, the most comprehensive survey and ranking of top managed service providers worldwide, has arrived. We once again recognize the best IT service providers that are helping customers increase the value of their businesses through technology.
Using our unique methodology (see at bottom of this article), we narrowed down the list of applications to the very best managed service providers in the United States, Canada, the U.K., the European continent, Australia, Asia and all parts of the globe. These are companies that made monumental moves in the last year, dominating the IT services sector by offering innovative solutions that drive their success and the success of their clients.
We will roll out 100 winners per day, each day this week. Our countdown starts with Nos. 501-451 in the slideshow above. Come back to Channel Futures today at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for MSP 501 rankings 450-401.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
You can also register for our MSP 501 webinar, June 20, where we reveal the top 100 before they become generally available on the Channel Futures website on June 21.
Introducing the Top Managed Service Providers of 2024
Our research around the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list shows healthy overall revenue, recurring revenue and profit growth in 2024. At the same time, managed service providers on the list say they detect signs of slowness that provide both challenges and opportunities over the coming year.
In judging candidates for the MSP 501, we use a proprietary algorithm that weighs revenue streams according to how well they represent modern business models and forward-thinking managed services strategies.
The numbers from our 2024 MSP 501 provide a snapshot of the managed service provider industry:
MSP 501 aggregate revenue: $24.9 billion
Average revenue Per MSP 501: $49.6 million; median: $6.8 million
Average total recurring revenue from managed services: $23 million; median: $4.5 million.
Recurring revenue grew 19% for the average MSP 501er.
Total employment of MSP 501: 90,377; median of 33 employees per company.
Three hundred sixty-six of this year's MSP 501ers are repeat winners from 2023, which means 135 newcomers made the 2024 list.
To put these numbers in context, the 2023 MSP 501 aggregate revenue was $13.38 billion, average recurring revenue $23 million, and average recurring revenue grew 33%. The slowdown in recurring revenue growth reflects the maturity of the model compared to last year.
Thapana_Studio/Shutterstock
Security was the most commonly sold managed service, as 99% of the MSP 501 reported revenue from that service, reflecting the importance of cybersecurity. The other most popular services were help desk/service desk (93%), managed email/anti-spam (91%), cloud storage (89%) and remote monitoring and management (88%).
Three-quarters of the MSP 501 listed help desk/service desk among their top three revenue-producing services. Managed security (69%) and remote monitoring (56%) were the other services listed by most of the MSP 501. There was a big dropoff after that, with SaaS email at (33%) and business continuity (30%).
2024 MSP 501: Creativity, Laser Focus on Industry Are Key
As anyone who follows the IT industry knows, 2023 was not all smooth sailing. Even top MSPs that experienced strong growth noticed that. To overcome headwinds in 2024, creativity might prove as important as technology to their businesses.
“Looking back, 2023 was an outstanding year,” Ensono president Marc Capri said. “But there were a lot of macro-economic conditions that started to reveal themselves as the year went on. And those started to drive conversations that really followed through to the beginning of 2024. Interest-rate changes are putting pressure on businesses and the idea of investing in modernization. We need to get creative on investing in modernization and future technology.”
Ensono's Marc Capri
Along with rising interest rates, macro conditions include inflation, uncertainty with the U.S. economy in a presidential election year, and the rising tide of artificial intelligence (AI) that dominates talk in board rooms — even if the technology isn't quite ready for prime time.
“Economics rules,” Recovery Point CEO Jack Dziak said. “In our world, as a capital-intensive service provider, interest rates have an impact. They have an impact on customer decisions; they have an impact on our decisions. It's driving an increased level of scrutiny and a continuous linking of pricing to value. This isn't 10 years ago.”
Marciel Velez, CEO of Xperteks, said key indicators he looks at indicate a spending slowdown.
“Things like people slow-paying and projects are not being approved in a timely manner,” he said. “When you see those things across different verticals, you can sense that things are starting to slow up a bit. I see it as an opportunity with existing clients and with prospects to show the value of managed services. If you're an MSP and you're seeing your clients slow down a little bit, that's an indicator to ramp up your marketing to get out there now, because everybody else is looking to save dollars.”
Xperteks' Marcial Velez
“We’re seeing cautious spending out there,” said Sam Ruggeri, VP of business development at LincolnIT. “People are revamping. We’ve seen some reorganizing, companies are letting people go, and some have asked us to take those people on. There’s always that overhead versus budget conversation. So it’s just a matter of getting creative with the client.”
New Charter CEO Peter Melby said MSPs must focus on modernizing IT to maintain growth.
“We’re seeing the same softness that other MSPs are seeing in the industry,” he said. “There’s price pressure as everything gets more expensive. Ultimately, there are legacy services that are going to diminish. Computers break less often. If you’re not doing things that move the business forward, then there is softness. IT is the modernization business. It always has been. We have to modernize technology, people and processes.”
To that point, MSPs can shepherd customers through the Broadcom-VMware transition, keep them safe from cyber threats, help optimize cloud costs and find a way to monetize artificial intelligence (AI).
MSPs Can Help Focus the Use of AI
Today, nothing drives modernization talk like AI. While it wasn't on the list of top revenue producers for MSPs in 2023, it ranked fifth in their forecasted growth areas for 2024. Nearly one-quarter (23%) mentioned AI as a growth area, ranking behind managed security (76%) and help desk/security desk (53%) – the leading revenue-producing 2023 services – as well as remote monitoring and management (RMM) at 38% and managed compliance services (28%).
Customers’ desire to rush to AI can often complicate an MSP’s job.
Ok-product studio/Shutterstock
“AI is a hot topic, much like cloud was a hot topic 10 years ago,” Ensono’s Capri said. “Everyone's thinking, ‘OK, my board of directors is talking about it; I’d better have a story.’ Well, there are stories, but are they practical to implement in the near term to help solve some of the economic issues?
Cybersecurity (“Recovery is cool again,” according to Recovery Point’s Dziak), Broadcom-VMware (“This acquisition has been the most disruptive event that we've seen in many, many years,” Expedient SVP Allen Skipper said), cloud cost optimization and continuing mergers/acquisitions also are high priorities for leading MSPs. We will explore those topics in depth in the coming days as we roll out our 2024 MSP 501 list.
What Criteria Define a Top MSP? The 2024 MSP 501 Methodology Explained
The Channel Futures MSP 501 methodology aims to identify the best-performing managed services providers based on a wide range of criteria. Applicants must pass a first-round review which includes surpassing a threshold for minimum annual revenue and managed services revenue. Then there's a deeper review of these top managed IT service providers' financials that examines weighted annual revenue, EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue, and recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue. We designed those three criteria to identify true high-performance managed services providers. Large, diversified companies submit the operating data from their managed services division or business to ensure a level playing field against pure-play MSPs.
In judging MSP 501 candidates, we use a proprietary algorithm that weighs different revenue streams according to their importance to modern business models and forward-thinking managed services strategies. Overall revenue accounts for 50% of each MSP's score, but that 50% is broken down and weighted to favor value-added services versus resale.
Next, the Channel Futures MSP 501 methodology is reviewed, amended and updated by a blue-chip group of thought leaders. These experts include MSP owners, analysts − including those from Informa-owned Canalys and Omdia − practitioners and consultants who study MSP business models.
The revamped 2024 MSP 501 methodology considers the ways MSP business practices have transitioned to subscription-based services. We increased the weight of recurring revenue from 10% in 2023 to 25% in 2024 to better reward MSPs who have adopted more subscription-based services. We requested a profitability metric and considered how it can be impacted by high levels of reinvestment into the business to fuel growth, so companies are not penalized for investing heavily.
We keep each MSP’s revenue, profitability and other financial data confidential, but use this data in aggregate totals that we may publish.
Over time, the MSP 501 methodology has evolved to match the characteristics of the market as business models change. It is the only methodology of its kind providing a sound benchmark for managed service providers to gauge their business performance. It now also aligns with the major benchmarks provided by such organizations as MSP Toolkit and Service Leadership, a ConnectWise company.
The following contributed to this year’s MSP 501 methodology: Len DiCostanzo, MSP ToolKit; Sam Ruggeri, LincolnIT; Peter Kujawa, Service Leadership, a ConnectWise company; Mitch Morgan, New Charter Tech; Neil Medwed, Meriplex; Tony Ferrigno, ATSG; and Jason Rincker, Stronghold Data.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we unveil them all week:
