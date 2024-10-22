Identity and governance platform solutions provider Saviynt expanded its Accelerate Partner Program.

The Saviyant partner program provides resources, training, certifications and support, allowing partners to more effectively work with Saviynt. The vendor touted "seamless integrations" with its Identity Cloud platform, and opportunities for increased direct and resell revenues. Saviynt's team of experts is available to partners through office, community forums and specialized training sessions, according to the vendor.

Saviynt's Mark Francetic

Saviynt’s global partner ecosystem includes distribution, solution, service and technology partners.

What Prompted Saviynt Partner Program Expansion

Mark Francetic, Saviynt’s senior vice president of global alliances, said the Accelerate partner program expansion was prompted by the need to “better serve our partner ecosystem.”

“We aim to collaborate with and invest in our top partners, recognizing their vital role in scaling our efforts and delivering customer value,” he said.

Partner input played a crucial role in the program expansion, Francetic said.

“We actively sought feedback and integrated many partner requests into the [program[,” he said. “To enhance self-service, we upgraded our partner relationship management (PRM), providing partners with direct access to content and training for independent learning. We created a detailed partner guide to clarify cross-functional support and added certification training materials. For 2025, we have a new partner delivery certification program to help partners develop expertise in service delivery, ultimately benefiting our customers.”

The expanded program will make it easier for partners to work with Saviynt by clarifying expectations and benefits, Francetic said.

“It establishes a framework for collaboration, allowing us to develop business and marketing plans with clear goals and milestones,” he said. “We’ve set up regular check-ins with top partners to assess progress and tackle challenges. Additionally, we've simplified our contractual process to streamline business operations. For our delivery partners, we've added office hours, meet the expert sessions and partner health cards, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge to deliver greater value to our mutual customers.”

Saviynt’s converged cloud-first platform, combined with the company’s experienced partner ecosystem, allows partners to deliver “exceptional value to our customers,” Francetic said.

“Designed from the ground up, Saviynt’s integrated identity security platform eliminates the need for a fragmented tech stack, offering a cohesive solution to identity security challenges,” he said.

