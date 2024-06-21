Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 100-51
Day five of the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 is here and we're showing you those companies ranked 100-51.
June 21, 2024
Company Name: OTAVA
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 100
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 16
Number of employees: 133
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Vudu Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 99
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 9
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Government (Federal), Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Charles IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 98
Location: Middletown, CT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 76
Number of employees: 107
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Personified Technology Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 97
Location: Brewster, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology, Political campaigns
Company Name: Anatomy IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 96
Location: White Plains, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 242
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Dataprise
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 95
Location: Rockville, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 58
Number of employees: 399
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DS Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 94
Location: Escanaba, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 93
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: OmegaCor Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 93
Location: Millersville, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Simplegrid Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 92
Location: Parsippany, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 189
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal
Company Name: Litzia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 91
Location: Bellingham, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail, Technology
Company Name: Blough Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 90
Location: Cairo, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 13
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Impact Networking
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 89
Location: Lake Forest, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 950
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Total Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 88
Location: Phoenix, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 159
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Alt-Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 87
Location: Sherwood Park, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: CCR Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 86
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 46
Number of employees: 157
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Farming/Agriculture, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Technology
Company Name: Velonex Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 85
Location: San Antonio, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 84
Number of employees: 52
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Nauticon Information Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 84
Location: Gaithersburg, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 92
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Exbabylon
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 83
Location: Newport, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 59
Number of employees: 36
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DKBinnovative
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 82
Location: Frisco, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 104
Number of employees: 53
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Technology
Company Name: Mode5
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 81
Location: Norfolk, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 119
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DYOPATH
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 80
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 57
Number of employees: 615
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment
Company Name: Epoch
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 79
Location: Columbia, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 53
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Stimulus Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 78
Location: Henderson, NV
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 70
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Fuse Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 77
Location: Tukwila, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 11
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: GC Brieau
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 76
Location: Sherbrooke, QC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 109
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Interlaced.io
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 75
Location: San Diego, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 117
Number of employees: 68
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: CSP Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 74
Location: Irvine, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 88
Number of employees: 9
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: EMPIST
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 73
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 74
Number of employees: 108
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: designDATA
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 72
Location: Gaithersburg, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 54
Number of employees: 107
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Nonprofit Organizations, a mix of professional services businesses
Company Name: Omega Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 71
Location: Reading, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 51
Number of employees: 165
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Med Tech Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 70
Location: Valencia, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 42
Number of employees: 212
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: ITRM
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 69
Location: Sidcup, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 23
Number of employees: 48
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Digital Boardwalk
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 68
Location: Pensacola, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 80
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Secur-Serv
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 67
Location: Omaha, NE
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 453
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Farming/Agriculture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: The Final Step
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 66
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 362
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: BCA IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 65
Location: Miami, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Integris
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 64
Location: Cranbury Township, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 35
Number of employees: 547
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Marcus Networking
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 63
Location: Tempe, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 190
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Farming/Agriculture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Wolf Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 62
Location: Monroeville, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 250
Number of employees: 44
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Network Security Associates
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 61
Location: Las Vegas, NV
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 63
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Tekie Geek
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 60
Location: Staten Island, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 163
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Ntiva
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 59
Location: McLean, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 48
Number of employees: 430
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Sagacent Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 58
Location: Santa Clara, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 13
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Zeta Sky
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 57
Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking:
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Systems Service Enterprises
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 56
Location: St. Louis, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 145
Number of employees: 146
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment
Company Name: Network Coverage
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 55
Location: Danvers, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 293
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Wessex IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 54
Location: Cowfold, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 100
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Right Hand Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 53
Location: Canonsburg, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 103
Number of employees: 11
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Abacus Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 52
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 43
Number of employees: 271
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting
Company Name: WheelHouse IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 51
Location: Ft. Lauderdale, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 435
Number of employees: 65
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
All this week, we've been introducing to you the top managed service providers of 2024, and it's all come down to this.
The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings reveal comes to an epic conclusion today as, in the slideshow above, we unveil those MSP ranked 100-51 in this year's survey. These companies are playing a vital role in the modern tech landscape, dominating the IT services sector by offering innovative solutions that drive success for themselves and their customers.
You won't have to wait long to see the top 50, the leading MSPs of the year that truly are the cream of the crop. We'll publish that list later today, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Just return to the Channel Futures home page to see that list of elite MSPs.
You can see how we determined who are the top MSPs in the world by reading our analysis that includes interviews with our newly minted 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 family.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
