Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 400-351
It's day two of the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 reveal. See who ranked from 400-351 in this year's countdown.
June 18, 2024
Company Name: TREYSTA Technology Management
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 400
Location: Gettysburg, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 371
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), SMB (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Kocho
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 399
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 328
Number of employees: 331
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Technology
Company Name: Medicus IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 398
Location: Alpharetta, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 276
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: MicroAge Regina
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 397
Location: Regina, SK, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: TeamLogic IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 396
Location: Mission Viejo, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 176
Number of employees: 1,583
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Cantey Tech Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 395
Location: North Charleston, SC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 125
Number of employees: 99
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Enitech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 394
Location: Raleigh, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (College and University), Farming/Agriculture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment
Company Name: plenITude
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 393
Location: Paris, France
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 409
Number of employees: 116
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Smart Dolphins IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 392
Location: Victoria, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 308
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Connecting Point - Greeley
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 391
Location: Greeley, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Blackink IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 390
Location: Indianapolis, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Digital Fire
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 389
Location: Oakville, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 410
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Centre Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 388
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 299
Number of employees: 250
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: The ITeam
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 387
Location: Calgary, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 374
Number of employees: 38
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Total IT Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 386
Location: Bedford, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 449
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Retail, Property
Company Name: enVista
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 385
Location: Carmel, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 434
Number of employees: 325
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology
Company Name: BEAR Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 384
Location: Plano, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 348
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Safety Net
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 383
Location: Traverse City, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 340
Number of employees: 40
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Farming/Agriculture, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Mytech Partners
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 382
Location: New Brighton, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 387
Number of employees: 94
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Technagy
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 381
Location: Arlington, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Lenet
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 380
Location: Atlanta, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 337
Number of employees: 33
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail
Company Name: WaveStrong
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 379
Location: San Ramon, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 216
Number of employees: 59
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: SpotLink
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 378
Location: San Diego, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Technology, BIotechnology
Company Name: Just Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 377
Location: Fairport, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Next7 IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 376
Location: Cranberry Township, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Affinity Technology Partners
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 375
Location: Brentwood, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Ark Data Centers (formerly Involta)
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 374
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 116
Number of employees: 251
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Magnitech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 373
Location: Naperville, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 431
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DaZZee IT Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 372
Location: Branson, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 389
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DLC Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 371
Location: Marlton, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 8
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Astute Technology Management
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 370
Location: Dublin, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 375
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Air IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 369
Location: Nottingham, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 126
Number of employees: 492
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Grapevine MSP
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 368
Location: Bakersfield, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 62
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Electronic Office
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 367
Location: Asheville, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 44
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Manawa Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 366
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 353
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: BlueBird IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 365
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Rudick Innovation and Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 364
Location: Dallas, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 19
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Bryley Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 363
Location: Clinton, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 296
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Trustack
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 362
Location: Cramlington, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 54
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Portland Internetworks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 361
Location: Portland, OR
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees),Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: DirectNetworks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 360
Location: Madison, WI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 336
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Network Outsource
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 359
Location: New Hyde Park, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 350
Number of employees: 68
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Group One Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 358
Location: Folsom, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Farming/Agriculture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: LAN Logix
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 357
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 430
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Advantage Industries
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 356
Location: Columbia, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 317
Number of employees: 37
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: CopperTree Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 355
Location: Waterloo, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Veracity Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 354
Location: Minnetonka, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Innovation Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 353
Location: Richmond, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 385
Number of employees: 42
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Farming/Agriculture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: SUCCESS Computer Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 352
Location: Golden Valley, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 501
Number of employees: 110
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Ascend Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 351
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 222
Number of employees: 262
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Private Equity
The second day of the 2024 MSP 501 reveal brings us another 100 of the world's top managed service providers.
The companies in the slideshow above, ranked 400-351 in this year's assessment, are part of the cream of the crop — the leading MSPs of the year. We'll bring you the next 50, those ranked 350-301, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Check back with Channel Futures for that set of best MSPs.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
Our countdown is leading up to this year's MSP 501 webinar, Thursday, June 20, where we'll take a deep dive into the trends that drove the success of this year's MSP 501 honorees. We'll also offer a sneak peek at the top 100, giving you extra incentive to register for the event before they are generally available on Channel Futures, Friday, June 21.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
